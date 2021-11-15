Kia Carnival six-seater launched in India at Rs 28.95 lakh: Nine-seater version discontinued

Kia Carnival’s new six-seater version has replaced this MPV’s nine-seater variant. The new Kia Carnival is currently priced in India between Rs 24.95 lakh - Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Kia launched the Carnival premium MPV in the Indian market at the 2020 Auto Expo and since then, more than 8,000 units of this premium people mover have been sold in the country. Just a few weeks ago, the company launched the updated 2021 Carnival with Kia’s new logo, a rejigged variant line-up, and some more features. Now, the carmaker has introduced the Kia Carnival six-seater version at Rs 28.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, that replaces the nine-seater variant of the MPV.

Kia India offers the new Carnival in four trim levels, namely Premium, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine+, that is spread across six variants. While it was earlier available as a seven, eight, and nine-seater model, now it will be offered as a six, seven, and eight-seater MPV. The mid-spec nine-seater Prestige variant of the Carnival has been discontinued owing to less demand and instead, the company now offers a more premium six-seater Prestige variant that gets captain seats for second and third rows.

Watch Video | Kia Carnival Review in Hindi:

The new six-seater Prestige variant of the Kia Carnival costs Rs 1 lakh less than the nine-seater model which was offered in the same trim level and thus gets the same amount of features. However, what’s further interesting is that it gets a large 540-litres of boot space which can be even further expanded to 2,759 litres by folding down the second and third rows. The prices of other variants of the Kia Carnival remain the same as before and its variant-wise ex-showroom Delhi prices are mentioned below:

Premium 7 Seater – Rs 24.95 lakh

Premium 8 Seater – Rs 25.15 lakh

Prestige 7 Seater – Rs 29.49 lakh

Prestige 6 Seater (New) – Rs 28.95 lakh

Limousine 7 Seater – Rs 31.99 lakh

Limousine Plus 7 Seater – Rs 33.99 lakh

In terms of mechanicals, the Kia Carnival still remains the same as before. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine. This oil-burner churns out 197 hp of maximum power at 3800 RPM and 440 Nm of peak torque between 1500-2750 RPM. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and its ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency is 13.9 kmpl. It doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly the Kia Carnival rivals the Toyota Innova Crysta and some other SUVs that are available in the same price range.

