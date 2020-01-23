Kia Carnival receives 1,410 bookings on first day: Limousine variant sees most demand

The Kia Carnival is about to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo on February 5, which is when the price of the MPV will be announced. On January 21, the Korean automaker’s dealerships around the country started accepting bookings for the model and the manufacturer claims that it has been well received and the manufacturer is thrilled with the demand it has seen for the model.

Dealers are currently accepting Rs 1 lakh booking amount for the Kia Carnival MPV and Kia has announced that on the very first day it has received 1,410 bookings for the premium MPV. The Kia Carnival is offered in three variants - Premium, Prestige and Limousine., Kia says that 64 of every 100 bookings for the Carnival are for the top of the range Limousine model which is a 7-seater variant with VIP seats and 10.1-inch touchscreen rear-seat entertainment package in the second row in addition to a fully-loaded cabin.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “We are thrilled with the reception that the Kia Carnival has got even before its launch. We attained 1,410 bookings for Kia’s new offering in the Indian market in just one day after we started accepting pre-orders. This heartening response to our first product in this aspirational category is proof of the power of Kia Brand in India. It is also clear that there was an unmet demand for a world-class product like the Carnival in India. Our priority now is to make sure our extravagant by design Carnival reaches those who have reposed faith in it and in Kia Motors at the earliest.”

The Kia Carnival is offered with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which develops 198hp and 440Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Carnival in India will be offered with three seating configurations which will be 7-seater, 8-seater and 9-seater configurations. Some of the other features that will be offered in the Carnival will include a Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, One-Touch Power Sliding Door and Smart Power Tailgate and it will also come equipped with UVO connect with 37 features with can be accessed from a smartphone app or a smartwatch. The prices of the Kia Carnival are expected to be in a premium price bracket of Rs 30-35 lakh ex-showroom for its flagship Model The Carnival is expected to rival SUVs in that price bracket like the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner but positioning the Carnival as a premium offering above the Toyota Innova.