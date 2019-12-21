Kia Carnival 7-seat premium MPV teaser video released: Innova rival’s launch expected soon

Kia Motors India has released a teaser video of their next product offering for the Indian market. The product that has already been confirmed by Kia to be the Carnival premium MPV. The Carnival is a 7-seat multi-purpose vehicle which will be positioned above the Seltos, and will also be a premium offering against its rival - the Toyota Innova. Kia Motors India has released a teaser video on its official Youtube channel stating the Carnival’s India market launch is around the corner.

In some markets, the MPV is also badged as the Kia Sedona, but for India, it is now confirmed to be called the Carnival. Unlike the Toyota Innova, which is based on a ladder-frame chassis, the Carnival uses a more modern monocoque construction which enables better seating and luggage capacity in the Kia. In the American market, the Carnival is equipped with a 3.3-litre V6. But that engine is unlikely to be offered in India. Instead, the Carnival is most likely to use a BS6 emission level 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which develops 197hp and 441Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. However, Kia has not confirmed its engine line up for the Carnival at the moment.

The Carnival comes in two configurations, 7-seat and 8-seat. We are yet to see which configuration Kia will offer the Carnival in India, or if both configurations will be available. The Carnival like the Seltos is likely to come generously equipped. The dash layout is smart and functional which is dominated by the 8-inch touchscreen which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Carnival also features remote hands-free rear door opening as well in addition to many other features. However, in order to keep the Carnival competitive in the Indian market, the teaser video although hints at the Carnival having a dual sunroof, Kia will rework the features list for the vehicle and tailor it for Indian conditions and requirements.

According to sources, the Carnival is expected to be launch in January 2020 if all goes according to plan. Whether the Carnival will be manufactured and localised to keep the cost of the vehicle low also remains to be confirmed by the manufacturer. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia is expected to showcase their Hyundai Venue based sub-compact SUV to rival its sister car as well as the likes of the Vitara Brezza, Ecosport, XUV300 and the Tata Nexon.

You can watch Kia’s latest teaser video for the India-bound Carnival MPV below: