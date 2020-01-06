Kia Carnival MPV: Features that Innova Crysta doesn’t have

Kia Motors will be launching their second model in India which will be the Kia Carnival. The MPV will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo and Kia India has already been teasing the model and its features for some time now. The Kia Carnival will rival the Toyota Innova Crysta, albeit it will be a premium offering positioned above as a premium offering. The Toyota Innova Crysta has been upgraded with BS6 emission compliant engines and is priced from Rs 15.36 lakh to Rs 24.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carnival is expected to be priced from Rs 25 lakh and go up to Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carnival will come with some features that the Innova Crysta doe snot offer like a dual-panel electric sunroof and VIP seats with lounge function and entertainment system for the rear passengers in the second row. Along with that, the Carnival will also offer one-touch powered rear doors and powered rear tailgate, all of which can also be controlled remotely. The Carnival is also expected to be offered with Kia’s UVO technology which enables connected features that can help the owner track various parameters of the vehicle from a smartphone application via the internet. Internationally, the Carnival is offered in six, seven and eight-seat configurations and the India spec model is expected to be offered with the same.

The Carnival on the exterior will feature the large tiger-nose front grille, flanked by the sweptback projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The Carnival is also a larger vehicle than the Innova, thus superior cabin space as the vehicle measures in at 5,115mm in length, 1,985mm in width and 1,740-1,755mm in height having a 3,060mm long wheelbase. Additionally, the Carnival will also offer many segment-first features and will have a very generously equipped interior with Kia’s latest infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The engine in the Carnival will be the 2.2-litre four-cylinder R-Line diesel engine which will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine will be tuned to develop 197hp and 440Nm of torque. The Carnival will be assembled at Kia's manufacturing plant in Anantapur, Andra Pradesh and will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo on Feb 5, 2019.