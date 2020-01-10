Not a CBU, SKD or CKD, the Kia Carnival will be a made-in-India car

Kia is gearing up for the launch of its next product in the Indian market. The Kia Carnival MPV will further the brand's appeal a notch higher in India. Manohar Bhat, VP and head of sales, marketing at Kia India, in a conversation with Express Drives confirmed that the Carnival will be made in India. As unreal as it seems, Kia India will indeed be manufacturing the Carnival in India at its Anantapur plant. There will be few imported components in the vehicle as well. The company is looking to keep the local content high so that the Carnival MPV can be priced competitively. Manohar further emphasised that the Carnival, unlike vehicles a notch lower ( Innova Crysta and Marazzo) that are built for the Asian and developing markets, is a global product. Just like the Seltos will be sold in Europe, USA, Korea as well as Australia. While Kia India didn't confirm this, we expect the Carnival to also be exported from here at a later stage.

Kia India is not looking for numbers with the Carnival. The Carnival is part of a brand building exercise for Kia India, one that will further the company's perception as a maker that also produces premium vehicles. Manohar also confirmed that the Carnival will not be given to the taxi segment. The Carnival's platform too will not be likely used for any other future product. Unfortunately, there still is no confirmation if the delectable Stinger will be a part of the India line-up.

Express Drives has also exclusively learnt that the Kia Carnival will be available in two trims - six and seven seater. The Carnival might not be sold as an eight-seater even though its dimensions might just hint at that. Engine wise, a BS-VI, 2.2-litre diesel will be provided. This engine is good for 202hp of power and 440Nm of torque. An eight-speed or 6-speed automatic transmission will be mated with this engine. We don't expect to see a manual initially though it might be available at a later stage.

Expect the Kia Carnival prices to start from Rs 33 lakh, going all the way to Rs 36 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, one will get more premium (Kia speak) feel than the current crop of MPVs available. The launch is on February 5, 2020. Auto Expo 2020 seems quite exciting, doesn't it?