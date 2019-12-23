Kia Carnival listed on carmaker’s website: Toyota Innova’s premium and luxurious alternative launching next year!

Kia Motors' second product offering in India is going to be the premium MPV Carnival. It is expected to launch in India sometime during the first half of 2020, ahead of the Auto Expo. We recently reported to you that the South Korean automaker has released a teaser video of the Carnival MPV, showcasing some of its premium features. not only this but now, Kia has also listed the Carnival on its official Indian website, alongside the Seltos SUV. Though the company hasn't revealed any details related to this vehicle, it has shared that the same will get an electric sunroof, power sliding doors and tailgate along with "VIP Seats" (captain seats) alongside rear sear entertainment system.

The Kia Carnival will stand as a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova. By the looks of it, it seems that this MPV will be a notch up in terms of features and creature comforts in comparison to the later, which is the current segment leader. Apart from the aforementioned features, the Kia Carnival will get leather upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system, chrome highlights among others which will increase the premium quotient of this people carrier.

As far as the engine line-up of this MPV is concerned, it is likely to get a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine. This unit will be capable of churning out 197 hp along with 440 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. This is likely to be the default transmission option for this vehicle. The Kia Carnival MPV is likely to command a slight premium over the Toyota Innova in terms of prices.

After the Carnival, Kia Motors India will launch a sub-compact SUV, based on the Hyundai Venue, by the end of 2020. It will be followed by four more new product launches from the brand till 2022.