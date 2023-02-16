Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Hyundai Alcazar – Which is the best value for money MPV?

Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Hyundai Alcazar — which of the three MPVs is the best value for money choice? We compare them to tell you.

When we speak about MPVs in India, two names come to our mind — Toyota Innova Crysta and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. However, the other options on this list are great alternatives as well — Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and the Hyundai Alcazar. All three are great value-for-money propositions.

If you are in the market looking to buy an MPV and are confused amongst the three, here’s your buying guide to pick the best MPV amongst the Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and the Hyundai Alcazar.

Design and dimension

When picking a new vehicle, design is the first element to look out for. All three MPVs have their unique design. The Carens is instantly recognisable as a Kia although it doesn’t feature the typical Tiger Nose grille. The MPV features a sleek grille between the DRLs and a larger grille in the lower section, below the headlights. The Carens has a low waistline but a tall roofline, giving it a roomy appearance.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is similar to the Ertiga, as it’s based on the same vehicle. However, Maruti Suzuki has given it a unique front grille, bumper, and headlight design to give it an upmarket look. The rear section has also been tweaked to stay consistent with the front. When looking at it from the side, the XL6 is similar to the Ertiga, apart from the cladding around the wheel arches and the side skirts.

The Hyundai Alcazar, on first glimpse, looks like a Creta, however, you quickly realise they are different. The Hyundai Alcazar features the same headlight units as the Creta but gets a much larger front grille, sleeker tail lamps, redesigned bumpers, new foglight housing, and alloy wheel design. The profile of the Alcazar though is similar to the Creta.

Dimensions Carens XL6 Alcazar Length 4540 mm 4445 mm 4500 mm Width 1800 mm 1775 mm 1790 mm Height 1708 mm 1755 mm 1675 mm Wheelbase 2780 mm 2740 mm 2760 mm Ground Clearance 195 mm 180 mm 200 mm Boot Space 216-litres 209-litres 180-litres

Dimensions show that the Carens is the longest, widest, and has the longest wheelbase, meaning more leg and shoulder room, as well as better highway stability. The Cares also offers the largest boot, while standing just 5mm lower than the Alcazar in terms of ground clearance.

Engine and gearbox specifications

A big vehicle needs an efficient engine, to take on long highway trips and tackle city traffic with ease. The Kia Carens and Hyundai Alcazar are available with petrol and diesel engines, but Maruti Suzuki only offers a petrol engine with the XL6. Also, there is a wide choice of gearbox combinations as well.

Petrol Carens XL6 Alcazar Displacement 1.5L | 1.4L 1.5L 2.0L Power 113bhp | 138bhp 102bhp 157bhp Torque 144Nm | 242Nm 137Nm 191Nm Gearbox MT/AT/DCT MT/AT MT/AT Mileage (kmpl) 15.7 | 16.2 20.9 14.5

Diesel Carens Alcazar Displacement 1.5L 1.5L Power 113bhp 113bhp Torque 250 Nm 250Nm Gearbox MT/AT MT/AT Mileage (kmpl) 21.3 18.1

Exterior and interior features on the Kia Carens, XL6, and Hyundai Alcazar

The Kia Carens gets LED headlights, alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, and an integrated rear spoiler. Inside, the Cares features a 10.25-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Bose speakers, ventilated seats, paddle shifters, auto headlamps and cruise control, electric sunroof, reclinable second-row seats, optional captain seats for the second row, and more. Kia offers the Carens with 6 airbags as standard, while it also gets front and rear parking sensors with a camera.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets similar features, LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates with body cladding, and a spoiler. Inside, the MPV gets a 7-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, an Arkamys audio system, ventilated seats, connected car tech, auto headlamps, cruise control, a sunroof, reclinable third-row seats, and more. Safety features include 4 airbags as standard, along with a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Hyundai Alcazar also gets LED headlamps, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, and a rear spoiler, but with larger 18-inch wheels. Inside, the Hyundai MPV gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, an 8-speaker Bose system similar to the Carens, connected car tech, paddle shifters, sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charger, cruise control, and more. Safety includes 6 airbags and a surround-view camera.

So which is the most value-for-money?

Let’s begin with the prices. The Kia Carens is priced between Rs 10.19-lakh to 18.44 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced between Rs 11.41 lakh and Rs 14.67 lakh, and the Alcazar carries a price tag of Rs 16.10 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh, all ex-showroom.

On the features and safety front, the Hyundai Alcazar and Kia Carens have an edge over the XL6, but also demand a premium when looking at their top-spec trims which have all the bells and whistles. On the engine front, The XL6 is the least powerful and the Alcazar is the most powerful (Petrol) with the Carens sitting in between.

Now, since the question is about the most value-for-money MPV, and not the most powerful or affordable, the Kia Carens takes the title. It offers the best space inside the cabin, gets an efficient engine that offers good mileage and power, and looks good compared to the Alcazar and the XL6.