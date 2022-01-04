Kia Carens variant details revealed: Five trims, three engines on offer

Kia has revealed the variant details of the Carens. It will be offered in five trims, will get three engine options, 66 connected car features, and more. Bookings for the same will open next week.

The all-new Kia Carens recently made its world premiere in India. It will be the fourth product from the house of this South Korean carmaker for the Indian market after the Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival. Bookings for the new Kia Carens will commence from January 14, 2022. Kia has now also revealed the engine, gearbox, colour options, feature-list, and variant details of the Carens. It will be offered in five trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

Talking about its powertrain, Kia Carens will share the engine options with the Seltos. It will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that develops 115 hp / 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Carens will also get a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 140 hp / 242 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel mill that develops 115 hp / 250 Nm. Both these engines will be paired with a 6-speed MT as standard and they will also get a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed AT respectively.

Kia is known to offer bucket loads of features in its products and the Carens will be no different. It will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all sorts of connectivity options, 66 connected car features, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, etc. Moreover, the Kia Carens will get 10 safety features, namely 6 airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, ABS, BAS, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, and rear parking sensors as standard across all the variants.

The new Kia Carens will measure 4,540 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,708 mm in height, and it will have a class-leading wheelbase of 2,780 mm. It will be offered in eight colour shades, namely Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, and Clear White. Bookings for the new Kia Carens will commence from January 14, 2022, and the official launch will also take place soon. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

