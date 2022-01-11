Kia Carens: Top 7 standout highlights of the new 7-seater

Here are the top 7 highlights of the forthcoming three-row MPV – Kia Carens, which will help it win over its rival in the Indian market when it officially goes on sale.

The Kia Carens will be the next offering from the South Korean carmaker in India. The 7-seater MPV has already broken covers, and it dons an SUV-themed styling. The nose is fairly upright, however, the silhouette and long wheelbase shout out loud about its MPV essence. The Kia Carens is scheduled to reach showroom floors soon. It will rub shoulders with the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6. Since all of these names are old in the market and consumers have accepted them, the Kia Carens will have a big canvas to paint. And to do so, Kia has aided the Carens with a slew of standout highlights, and the top seven of them are listed below.

Longest wheelbase in class

The Kia Carens has a long wheelbase of 2,780 mm. It is longer than Ertiga & XL6’s wheelbase by 40 mm. Moreover, the Carens’ wheelbase is 30 mm longer than Innova Crysta’s and 20 mm longer than the Alcazar’s.

Roof-mounted AC vents & sunroof

While the Ertiga, XL6, Marazzo, and Innova Crysta come with roof-mounted AC vents, they miss out on a sunroof. On the other hand, the Alcazar gets a sunroof but misses out on roof-mounted AC vents. In this regard, Carens takes a lead by offering the best of both worlds. It gets a single-pane sunroof and roof-mounted AC vents.

Disc brakes at all ends

The performance of the Carens will not be a question, as the three-row Kia will come with a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor that pushes out 140 horses. However, it will have increased weight, and thus, it will require increased braking force for a full-stop. To address the same, the Carens will boast disc brakes on all ends.

6-airbags & hill-descent control as standard

New-age buyers are quite concerned about the active and passive safety systems, and Kia is ensuring that the Carens should disappoint none. The 7-seater Kia MPV will come with six airbags and hill-descent control as a standard affair across the range.

Ventilated front seats

The weather in India for a larger part of the year is hot and humid. Thus, the ventilated front seats make for increased convenience. Well, they aren’t offered in the likes of Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga & XL6.

Electric tumble-down middle-row

In a bid to make the third-row access an easy affair, the Carens will feature an electric tumble-down function for the second row. With just a press of a button, the seat will fold down, letting users access the third row of seats.

64-colour ambient lighting

The Kia Carens will also come with a 64-colour ambient lighting setup. Users will be able to change the colour and brightness of the lighting via the infotainment unit.