Kia Carens starts reaching dealership: hinting an imminent launch

The Kia Carens will be the next product from the South Korean automaker in our market. The launch of the Carens was confirmed for this month, however, the carmaker is still reticent about the exact date. The three-row Kia offering has started reaching the dealerships already, and thus, hinting that the launch is right around the corner. In a new video on YouTube uploaded by Arun Panwar, the Kia Carens can be seen in a Kia dealership. The example in the video is the top-end Luxury Plus trim of the Carens. The MPV will be sold in a total of five variants, namely Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

The Carens will be available with three engine options – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.4L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. The naturally aspirated power plant churns out 113 hp and 144 Nm. It will be sold with a 6-speed manual gearbox only. Moving over to the turbo-petrol engine, it will dish out 138 hp and 242 Nm. There will be two transmission choices for this motor – 7-speed DCT and 6-speed MT. The oil burner will be available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, and it will produce a peak power output of 113 hp and 250 Nm of max torque.

In terms of dimensions, the Carens is 4,540 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, and 1,700 mm tall. It also boasts the longest wheelbase in its segment of 2,780 mm. While it sits on the modified platform that underpins the Seltos, it is longer by 225 mm and taller by 80 mm than its 5-seat sibling. In fact, the Carens’ wheelbase is 160 mm longer than that of the Seltos’.

In terms of design, Kia has used a rather polarizing approach this time. The Carens gets a digital grille on the front with vertically split headlamps. The sides feature faux roof rails and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Around the rear, star-map LED tail lamps accentuate its appeal. Once launched, the Carens will rub shoulders with the likes of Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra Marazzo, and even Hyundai Alcazar.