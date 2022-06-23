Kia Carens scores 3-Star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

The all-new Kia Carens has scored a 3-Star safety rating for adult occupant protection and also a 3-Star rating for child occupant protection in the latest round of the Global NCAP #SaferCarsForIndia crash test.

The all-new Kia Carens has scored a 3-Star safety rating for adult occupant protection and also a 3-Star rating for child occupant protection in the latest round of the Global NCAP crash test. According to the testing agency, the made-in-India Kia Carens was tested in its most basic safety specification, fitted with six airbags, which include two frontal units, two side body and two side head protection airbags.

Moreover, ESC is a standard fitment in this base-spec model. The Carens was also side-impact tested and fulfilled the UN95 regulatory requirement. It scored 9.30 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety, bagging a 3-Star safety rating in this category. For child occupant protection, it earned 30.99 points out of a total of 49 points, thus achieving a 3-Star rating in this category.

The bodyshell of the new Kia Carens was rated unstable and it was incapable of withstanding further loadings. During the assessment, this MPV demonstrated marginal protection to the driver’s chest and weak protection to the driver’s feet. Global NCAP noted that the model is still sold with a lap belt in the rear central seating position instead of a three-point seatbelt.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP welcomes Kia’s decision to make six airbags a standard fit in the Carens ahead of a regulatory requirement. However, we expected a better performance from this model. It remains a cause for concern that global car brands such as Kia, which normally achieve 5-star ratings in other markets, are still not reaching this level in India.”

It is worth mentioning that the Kia Carens was the last product to be tested under the Global NCAP’s current test protocols. David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “The evolution of our testing requirements under the new protocols which come into effect from next month are intended to take the progress we have seen over the last eight years to the next level.”

