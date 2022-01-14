Kia Carens pre-launch bookings open today for Rs. 25,000 token amount

Kia India has started accepting pre-launch orders for the Carens against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Bookings can be made either online or via a Kia dealership.

Kia is ready to introduce its fourth model in the Indian market, and it will be the Kia Carens, which was unveiled globally from India last month. Today onwards, the South Korean carmaker has also started accepting pre-orders for the Carens against a sum of Rs. 25,000. The pre-launch bookings can be made via the company’s dealership network or by its official website.

The Carens will follow the same route to foreign markets as the Sonet and Seltos. The three-row MPV will be manufactured in India at the South Korean brand’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Kia will export the Carens across the world from India, and the list includes 90 countries comprising both left-hand drive and right-hand drive markets.

Unveiled globally on December 16, 2021, The Carens will be offered in a total of 5 trim options, namely Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. All the variants will come standard with disc brakes on all corners, six airbags, and a host of other safety features. The connectivity tech will also be available onboard in the form of Kia Connect, offering 66 connected car features.

Besides, the Carens gets multiple first-in-segment features, such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation and Kia Connect, air purifier, electric tumble assist for second-row seats, sunroof, 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and more.

Multiple choices of powertrain and transmission options will be available with the Carens – 3 engine choices and 3 transmission choices. Engine options will include a 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.4L turbo-petrol. For the gearbox choices, buyers will have to make a fix between 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. Another highlight of the Kia Carens is its segment-leading wheelbase of 2,780 mm, which is longer than the Alcazar’s wheelbase of 2,760 mm.