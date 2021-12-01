Kia Carens officially teased: World Premiere in India on 16th December

Kia has officially revealed the name of its fourth product for the Indian market and it’s called ‘Carens’. The all-new Kia Carens will make its global debut in India on December 16, 2021.

Kia made its India debut in August 2019 with the launch of the Seltos mid-size SUV and it was an instant hit. Since then, the company has launched the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV and the Carnival premium MPV in the country, and both of them have performed very well for the carmaker in their respective segments. Now, Kia is gearing up to introduce its fourth product in the Indian market and it’s called ‘Carens’. The all-new Kia Carens will make its world premiere in India on December 16, 2021.

Say Hi to Carens, an all-new Kia! An experience that inspires new beginnings, new ideas, new horizons. The Kia Carens World Premiere – Join in on 16th Dec’21 @1200Hrs#KiaCarens #TheNextFromKia #MovementThatInspires Click to set a reminder. — Kia India (@KiaInd) December 1, 2021

Kia’s fourth product for the Indian market was so far internally codenamed as ‘KY’. But, now this South Korean carmaker has officially revealed the name of its upcoming seven-seater offering for India and it’s called the Kia Carens. According to Kia, the name ‘Carens’ is “based on the concept of ’Car + Renaissance’, which signifies the beginning of a new era of cars.” Kia aims to target modern Indian families with its new ‘Recreational Vehicle’ and says that the Carens will revolutionize the market by creating a new segment of its own.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India said, “We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India’s urban lifestyle and road conditions. We are confident that the Kia Carens will prove to be a game-changer, and it is all set to shake up a few segments.”

Watch Video | Kia Seltos Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new Kia Carens will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Seltos. However, it will get a longer wheelbase to accommodate the third row of seats. It is expected to get the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options as the Seltos with identical manual and automatic gearboxes. Kia Carens will be manufactured at the company’s Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh. This ‘Recreational Vehicle’ will make its global debut in India on 16th December 2021, while the official launch will take place in the first quarter of 2022.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.