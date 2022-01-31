Kia Carens mass production starts: First example rolls off assembly line

Kia India’s Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh unit starts off with the mass-production of company’s next offering – Carens. The Kia Carens will be exported to 80 countries from India.

The three-row offering is referred to as a recreational vehicle by Kia. Furthermore, the brand claims that it has tested the Carens across various terrains and even simulated conditions before mass production commencement. Talking of the launch timeline, the Carnival will officially go on sale in the Indian market in February 2022.

“We are all about inspiration at Kia, and with the Kia Carens, we bring to the table a whole new set of value propositions aligning with requirements of the new-age customer. I am very excited about the beginning of this new journey. The Kia Carens is the fourth product we are rolling out in India. Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring out a product that truly reflects and resonates with modern Indian families. When customers think of a Kia, they expect best-in-class features, distinct design identity, and unmatched ownership experience– which is truly reflected in the Carens.” Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India

The Kia Carens gets three engine choices – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.4L turbo-petrol. The transmission choices are limited to 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. To make it future-proof, Kia has loaded the Carens to the brim. It gets Kia Connect app, 12.5-inch digital instrument console, retractable seat back table, air purifier, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 8-speaker Bose sound system, roof-mounted AC vents, electric sunroof, one-touch electric button for tumble-down mechanism and more. The Carens also boasts the longest wheelbase in its segment of 2,780 mm.

To score big marks on the safety of the occupants, Kia has also equipped the Carens with a standard safety kit, comprising 6-airbag, ESC, ABS with EBD, hill assist, electronic stability control, and four disc brakes.