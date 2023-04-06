Kia Carens gets a new Luxury (O) variant: Priced from Rs 16.99 lakh

The 2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets some additional features over the Luxury trim and is available with multiple powertrain options.

Kia India has expanded the Carens MPV’s line-up with the introduction of a new trim level. The 2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It slots in between the Luxury and the top-spec Luxury Plus trims and gets some additional features over the former trim. Kia is offering the Carens Luxury (O) with multiple powertrain options.

2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O): What’s new?

The new Luxury (O) variant of the Kia Carens is offered as a seven-seater only and doesn’t get captain seats in the middle row. In terms of equipment, it gets all the creature comforts of the Luxury trim and the add-ons include ambient lighting which changes colour depending on the selected drive mode selected and an electric sunroof.

The Kia Carens Luxury (O) also features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 16-inch alloy wheels, and more. Its safety suite includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, etc. The Carens offers a boot space of 216-litres.

2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O): Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Luxury (O) variants of the Kia Carens is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT. It also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 113 bhp along with 250 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed AT. This new variant of the Carens isn’t offered with a manual transmission.

2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O): Price and rivals

The 2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O) is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh for the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor with a 7-speed DCT variant while the 1.5-litre diesel engine trim coupled with a 6-speed AT will retail for Rs 17.70 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Suzuki XL6, etc.

