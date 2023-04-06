scorecardresearch

Kia Carens gets a new Luxury (O) variant: Priced from Rs 16.99 lakh

The 2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets some additional features over the Luxury trim and is available with multiple powertrain options.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Kia Carens
Kia Carens Luxury (O) is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh, ex-showroom

Kia India has expanded the Carens MPV’s line-up with the introduction of a new trim level. The 2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O) variant has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It slots in between the Luxury and the top-spec Luxury Plus trims and gets some additional features over the former trim. Kia is offering the Carens Luxury (O) with multiple powertrain options. 

Kia Carens

2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O): What’s new?

The new Luxury (O) variant of the Kia Carens is offered as a seven-seater only and doesn’t get captain seats in the middle row. In terms of equipment, it gets all the creature comforts of the Luxury trim and the add-ons include ambient lighting which changes colour depending on the selected drive mode selected and an electric sunroof. 

Also Read
kia carens features

The Kia Carens Luxury (O) also features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 16-inch alloy wheels, and more. Its safety suite includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, etc. The Carens offers a boot space of 216-litres.   

kia carens

2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O): Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Luxury (O) variants of the Kia Carens is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT. It also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 113 bhp along with 250 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed AT. This new variant of the Carens isn’t offered with a manual transmission.

Watch Video | Kia Carens – The Queen Of Hearts:  

2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O): Price and rivals 

The 2023 Kia Carens Luxury (O) is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh for the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor with a 7-speed DCT variant while the 1.5-litre diesel engine trim coupled with a 6-speed AT will retail for Rs 17.70 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Suzuki XL6, etc.

First published on: 06-04-2023 at 07:00 IST