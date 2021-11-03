Kia Carens could be the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival: Trademark filed

Kia has trademarked the Carens nameplate in India, and it could be the name of the company's upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival, which is internally codenamed as KY.

By:November 3, 2021 12:20 PM
Kia Carens MPV

 

Kia is developing a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rivalling MPV for the Indian market, and it has been spotted on test several times by now. The MPV has been spied in its production-ready avatar, which hints at a launch sometime soon but not before 2022. Interestingly, it is likely to be called ‘Carens’. The South Korean carmaker has filed trademark applications for the Carens nameplate. Well, Kia already sells an MPV with this name in the international markets.

The Kia Carens sold overseas measures 4.5 meters in length and gets 7 seats. However, the Kia MPV for the Indian market is unlikely to share anything with the Carens sold internationally except for the name. The upcoming Ertiga-rival from Kia is codenamed KY, and the company has officially confirmed that it will launch by early 2022.

2013 Kia Carens

As of now, not a lot is revealed by Kia about their upcoming MPV. However, it is known that the KY will sit on the same architecture that underpins the Seltos. It is expected to be around 4.5 meters in length, similar to the Alcazar. Also, the wheelbase will be increased in comparison to the Seltos, and so will be the total number of seats on the inside. The 7-seater MPV might also feature a 6-seat layout with captain chairs in the middle row. For the design, sharp LED DRLs and signature tiger nose grille are all the elements that test mules have given a glimpse of.

Under the hood, expect the 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol motor and the 1.5L oil burner to be a part of the list. The peak power output might remain identical to the Seltos at 115 PS, but the motors will see a different tuning for better hauling capabilities. Transmission options for the petrol motor will include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed iMT. The oil burner is assumed to be offered with two gearbox choices – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Once launched, the Kia MPV will rub shoulders with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo.

