Kia Carens CNG spied with turbo petrol engine: Launch soon?

A test mule of the upcoming Kia Carens CNG has been spotted on test in India, following the sighting of a Sonet CNG test mule. The Carens CNG will be equipped with a turbo petrol motor.

Kia recently launched the all-new Carens MPV in the Indian market. The new Kia Carens has been performing very well for the carmaker in terms of sales. However, thanks to the rising fuel prices in the country, people have started considering alternate fuel vehicles and Kia plans to venture into this space soon. A test mule of the upcoming Kia Carens CNG has been recently spotted on test in India.

It is worth mentioning that just a few days ago, a test mule of the Sonet CNG too was spotted testing on the Indian roads, hinting at an imminent launch. Thus, it seems that Kia India is planning to launch multiple factory-fitted CNG cars in the country soon. The snapped CNG version of the Carens was equipped with a turbo petrol motor, just like the case with the Sonet CNG.

The regular Kia Carens is offered with three engine options, two petrol motors and a diesel mill. It gets a 113 hp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 138 hp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor, paired with a 6-speed MT & a 7-speed DCT, and a 113 hp 1.5-litre diesel mill that is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox & a 6-speed AT.

The upcoming CNG version of the Kia Carens, on the other hand, is expected to be offered with the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine only, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, the power and torque figures are likely to remain lower than the petrol-only model. The new Kia Carens CNG is expected to be launched in the coming months and it will directly rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG.

