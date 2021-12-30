Kia Carens bookings to open on January 14, 2022: Launch soon

Kia India has announced that the bookings for the new Kia Carens will open on January 14, 2022. The all-new Kia Carens will be launched in India in the first quarter of next year.

The all-new Kia Carens recently made its world premiere in India. It will be the fourth product from the house of this South Korean carmaker for the Indian market after the Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival. All these Kia cars have performed very well for the company in their respective segments and now it’s time for the Carens. Kia has today announced that the bookings for the new Kia Carens will open on January 14, 2022, ahead of its official launch early next year.

Fasten your seatbelt for an exceptional space-age experience that belongs to a different world. Get ready to meet the all-new Kia Carens, booking starts 14th Jan’22. #KiaCarens #TheNextFromKia #FromADifferentWorld#MovementThatInspires — Kia India (@KiaInd) December 30, 2021

Talking about the Carens, Kia calls it a recreational vehicle. But, essentially it will be a three-row multi-purpose vehicle with some SUV-like design cues. It will be the first Kia car in India to sport the company’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’. At the front, it will get Kia’s new ‘Tiger Face design’ with sharp LED headlamps and DRLs, sporty bumpers and dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, it will get LED taillights with an LED strip running across the length of the boot.

On the inside, Kia will offer a plethora of features in the Carens. Moreover, the company claims that it will be one of the safest cars in its segment with safety features like six airbags, ABS, ESC, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, and rear parking sensors as standard across all the variants. It will also get a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all sorts of connectivity options and connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, etc.

Talking about the powertrain options, it will be offered with a 115 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 140 hp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT, and a 115 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine coupled with a 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT. The bookings for the new Kia Carens will commence on January 14, 2022, while its official launch will take place in the first quarter of 2022. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

