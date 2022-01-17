Kia Carens bags 7,738 bookings within the first 24 hours: Launch soon

Kia Carens has received 7,738 bookings on the first day itself. The new Kia Carens is expected to be launched in India next month and it will rival the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

The all-new Kia Carens recently made its world premiere in India. Also, the company started accepting pre-bookings for the same from January 14, 2022. Now, the carmaker has revealed that they have bagged 7,738 bookings for the Kia Carens on the first day itself. The Carens is the fourth product from the house of this South Korean carmaker for the Indian market after the Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival, all of which have been fairly successful in their respective segments.

The upcoming Kia Carens is a three-row multi-purpose vehicle with some SUV-like design cues. However, the company is marketing it as a recreational vehicle. Commenting on the development, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response that Kia Carens has received from customers, within the first 24 hours of starting the pre-bookings. It is the highest first-day booking we have received for any of our products in India.”

He further added, “With the Carens, we offered a choice of multiple engine and transmission options, coupled with the standard Robust 10 High Safety package and many first-in-class features, to ensure it suits the requirement of anyone who wants a sophisticated and safe family mover. It is heartening to see the faith of our customers in brand Kia and this response from them is a testimony to the rising popularity of our latest offering in the country.”

Now, if we talk about the powertrain options, the Carens will be offered with a 115 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 140 hp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT, and a 115 hp 1.5-litre diesel engine coupled with a 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT. The bookings for the same are already open and it is expected to be launched next month. The new Kia Carens will rival the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

