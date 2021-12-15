Kia Carens 7-seater RV’s global debut in India tomorrow: What to expect

Kia’s fourth product for the Indian market, Kia Carens, will make its world premiere tomorrow, i.e. on 16th December. Here is what you can expect from Kia’s upcoming recreational vehicle.

Kia is all set to take the wraps off its fourth offering for the Indian market tomorrow. Touted as a ‘Recreational Vehicle’, the all-new Kia Carens will make its global debut in India tomorrow, i.e. on December 16, 2021. This South Korean carmaker entered the Indian market in August 2019 with the Seltos mid-size SUV. Thereafter, Kia also launched the Sonet sub-compact SUV and the Carnival premium MPV. All these UVs have performed very well for Kia in India and now it’s time for a new one. Here is what you can expect from the upcoming Kia Carens 7-seater.

New Design Language

Kia Carens will be a three-row multi-purpose vehicle with an SUV-like stance. It will be the first car from Kia in India to be based on the company’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’. At the front, it will feature Kia’s new ‘Tiger Face design’ with sharp LED headlamps and DRLs. The official sketches of the Carens reveal that it will get a flat bonnet, sporty bumpers, a boxy design and sharp creases for a muscular stance. The Carens will sport dual-tone alloy wheels and it will get LED taillights with an LED strip running across the length of the boot.

Loads of Features

Just like most other Kia cars, one can expect the Carens to be pretty feature-loaded. Thanks to the official sketches, we also know that it will get a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all sorts of connectivity options and connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, etc. The new Kia Carens will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Kia Seltos, but since it will be a 7-seater, it will get a longer wheelbase to accommodate the third row of seats. The company might offer it as a 6-seater too with captain seats in the middle row.

Powertrain Options

Kia hasn’t yet officially revealed the powertrain options of the Carens. But, it is expected to share them with the Seltos. So, the Kia Carens might get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that’s good for 113 hp and 144 Nm along with a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that develops 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. Both the engines will be offered with manual as well as automatic gearboxes. Kia might offer the 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor too that develops 138 hp of power and 242 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT.

Price and Rivals

The all-new Kia Carens will make its world premiere in India tomorrow, i.e. on December 16, 2021, while the official launch will take place in the first quarter of 2022. With Carens, Kia aims to revolutionize the market by creating a new segment of its own. Talking about price, the Kia Carens is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh – Rs 20 lakh, and it will take on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

