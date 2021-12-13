Kia Carens’ 5 exciting takeaways from design sketches

The upcoming Kia Carens is ready to shed the veils on December 16. However, here are 5 exciting design attributes of the Carens which its design sketches reveal.

Indians love buying practical cars. For the same reason, MPVs and SUVs are picking up the pace on sales charts, while sedans are having a tough time putting respectable numbers on the tally. To make some cash out of this trend, Kia is also preparing to launch a three-row vehicle in the Indian market. The company is claiming it to be an RV (Recreational Vehicle) and not an SUV or MPV. The forthcoming three-row vehicle from the South Korean brand will be called the Kia Carens. Additionally, the brand has recently released the design sketches of the Kia Carens, helping us note down 5 key exciting takeaways about its design.

SUV-esque silhouette

The Kia Carens will lock horns with a slew of vehicles in the Indian market, including Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, and more. However, its silhouette will give it a distinguished appeal. The overall outline will be imposing with loud SUV credentials. Unlike the suite followed by MPVs, the Carens’ design sketches reveal a high-set bonnet giving it an upright nose. Moreover, it will come with roof rails, big alloy wheels, chunky scuff plates, black cladding and more.

Vertically-split headlamps

Another new trend in the Indian market is the vertically-split layout for the headlamps, which will also be seen on the Kia Carens. One of the Carens’ key rivals – Tata Safari, has already mastered this art. Nevertheless, the design language of Kia cars is highly adored by the Indian audience, and therefore, an exciting front-end is anticipated with the Kia Carens as well. In addition, the front-end may get a chunky trapezoidal scuff plate for added butchness.

Connected tail lamps

Around the rear, the tail section of the Kia Carens will have an upright stance. Also, it will house connected tail lamps, quite like those seen on the Sonet. The centrepiece, in most likelihood, will be a reflector connecting the main units. Moreover, the rear face will feature a dual-tone bumper along with a prominent scuff plate.

Longer wheelbase

The Carens will sit on the same platform as the Seltos, which also shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Alcazar. Therefore, it has been reported that the Carens will have a longer wheelbase than Seltos – identical to the Alcazar at 2,760 mm, which is the longest in this segment. The rear doors could also be wider than those seen on the Seltos to leverage easy access to third-row occupants. Moreover, the Kia Carens will come with rugged black cladding running across the length.

All-new dashboard design

Unlike the Seltos’ unibody housing for the infotainment unit and instrument console, the Carens will follow an all-new design for the dashboard. At least, the design sketches reveal so. A relatively high-set dashboard will house the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and the instrument cluster. The latter could be an all-digital unit here.

