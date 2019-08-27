Kia and Hyundai future models to come with integrated E-scooters for last-mile connectivity

As millennials begin walking away from… walking, Hyundai Motor Group says that their future models will come with an integrated onboard e-scooter for last-mile mobility. Future Kia and Hyundai models will feature a foldable and lightweight, all-electric scooter which is said to have a range of 20kms with a maximum speed of 20kmph. This builds on the initial concept the group debuted at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with the electric scooter boasting rear-wheel drive and a lithium-ion battery. The scooter will come with front and rear lights as well.

Hyundai Motor Group has currently developed a prototype electric scooter which could come as an added feature on future Kia and Hyundai models. This latest concept sees the scooter mounted on a dock in the vehicle which will charge the scooter automatically using the electricity produced while driving from an energy recovery system. The manufacturer says that with the new prototype shifting from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive on the e-scooter has allowed for better stability it improves safety with better weight distribution with a more rear-biased setup. The scooter will also come with front suspension for a smoother ride on rough surfaces.

The scooter will feature a 10.5Ah lithium-ion battery which will enable the 20kms range with a max speed of 20kmph on a single charge. The scooter is said to weigh around 7.7 kilogrammes to make it portable and will fold into a compact and more portable shape. The scooter would even come with a digital display that shows battery status and speed. For night riding the scooter will come equipped with LED headlamps and tail lamps. The manufacturer is also looking towards installing a regenerative braking system that could increase the range of the e-scooter by 7%.

DongJin Hyun, head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Team, said: “This is the vehicle-mounted personal scooter which could be featured in future Hyundai Motor Group vehicles. We want to make our customers’ lives as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our personal electric scooter makes first- and last-mile commuting a joy, while helping to reduce congestion and emissions in city centres.”

This new feature could be useful in countries where one is required to park in designated areas which are far away from their destination. In regions like the US, Europe and China. Hyundai Motor Groups believes that this market has the potential to grow to 500 Billion USD by 2030. In a country like India though, it may seem like an interesting offer, but usually parking on the street in more common and most modern buildings, shopping centres and residencies are now constructed with integrated underground vehicle parking facilities. However, in some cases even in countries like India, this feature may find some use, but for the Indian market, evaluating its current situation, it is unlikely that such a feature would find many takers or much use.

