Key interesting technologies in the Audi Q8 that make it the flagship SUV for Audi India

The Audi Q8 is the top of the line of SUVs that Audi makes world wide. The Q8 sits above the Q7 which is already on sale in India and offers a sportier and dynamic option with a sloping coupe like roof line on a large SUV body. But being the flagship SUV from there are some new features and key technologies that the Audi Q8 is equipped with that cements the fact that it is the boss of Audi SUVs. Here are some of the key tech and toys that the Q8 will bring to India.

Audi Q8 Mild-Hybrid Engine Tech

The Audi Q8 comes with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine, but what is interesting about this motor is that it comes with a pretty clever 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The small mild-hybrid system’s battery is charged from the regenerative braking of the vehicle, which in returns assist in acceleration and driving the vehicle. The tech uses an alternator belt at the crankshaft of the engine which acts as a starter motor. The system has a start-stop function that detects the vehicle at ahead at a red light. The system predicts by scanning the vehicle in front and automatically starts the engine. What is amazing about the system in the Audi Q8 is that when you’re cruising between 55-160kmph, the system will shut off the engine’s fuel supply and will use the mild-hybrid system to cruise along and save fuel.

Audi Q8 4-Wheel Steering

All Audi SUVs are offered with Quattro all-wheel-drive which is arguably one of the best AWD systems on the market. What the Q8 does is one better as it also offers four-wheel steering. When you turn the wheel as you go into a corner, at low speeds, the Q8’s rear wheels will turn in the opposite direction by a few degrees. At high speeds, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the driver’s steering input. This helps to not only reduce the trueing radius of the vehicle but also helps you corner in a more stable and quicker manner.

Audi Q8 3D Camera

One of the quirky features of the Audi Q8 that I personally have not been able to wrap my head around the possibility of it, is the 3D Camera feature. While most cars come with 360-degree birds-eye-view angles, Audi takes it to a whole new level. The 3D camera gives you a real time 3-dimensional visual representation of the surroundings of the car as a driver assist function. It looks like there is an entire camera crew walking around the vehicle to give you full awareness around the vehicle in real time. and you can look at the vehicle from the outside as you are seated in the car. It is pure witchcraft!

Audi Q8 Touch-Screen

The Audi Q8 features two touch-screens on the centre of the front cabin. The one above is the main traditional screen that acts as the infotainment system and there is a second one that sits below it which has a primary function for the climate control setting, but it also doubles up as a pad on which you can use your handwriting to spell out full words for putting in the destination for the navigation and that is a very convenient and very cool feature indeed. Worthy of a flagship.