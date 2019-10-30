Shocking! How Kerala Minister’s car got 34 tyre changes in 30 months costing Rs 3.4 lakh

Yes, you read that absolutely right! M M Mani, Kerala Power Minister has got the tyres of his vehicle replaced 34 times in 30 months. The change of tyres in such a short span of time amounted to Rs 3.4 lakh with each tyre costing around Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000. The statistics reveal some shocking data about Mani's official car that has the registration number - KL 01 CB 8340. In Mani's car, while two of the tyres were replaced a total of nine times, the other two saw a replacement eight times. A Right to Information (RTI) query by an Ernakulam native has revealed some shocking data spent by the state exchequer in order to replace the tyres for various ministers in Kerala.

Now what comes to the mind at first is the fact that has Mani's car even covered such a long distance in order to justify the cost of 34 tyre replacements. However, the minister has posted on Facebook that on an average, an Innova car gets Rs 20,000 for its tyres and his car has done over 1.24 lakh km during the said period. Furthermore, he went on to say that his car covered mostly hilly regions in the state and at high speeds. Mani added that a minister or his staff has no role in changing the tyres of the vehicle and the tourism department is the one in charge of it. Adding to this, he says that in such a case, saying that a minister made a profit by purchasing additional tyres is a pointless charge.

The next minister in the list is Forest Minister K Raju with 19 tyre replacements. The data reveals that the 19 tyres were replaced on five different occasions in order to make the car of the forest minister 'fit for use'. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! What do you think about this shocking revelation? Let us know in the comments section below.