Kerala Floods: Volkswagen owners can avail free Road Side Assistance, Here’s How!

In another good corporate move in response to the terrible floods in Kerala, Volkswagen has announced extended support and service for VW vehicles affected by the untimely floods in Kerala. The torrential rains over the past week in Kerala followed by flood has displaced thousands, and created a roadside assistance nightmare from car owners whose vehicles have been damaged and, or are stuck in the flood. Volkswagen have subsequently, announced free roadside assistance and special initiatives in support of affected customers. Customers can avail the free roadside assistance by dialing 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155. Under roadside assist, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer. Volkswagen have even taken steps to ensure that the customer service continues to flow without hindrance considering the flurry of calls from distressed car owners that they must be receiving.

Volkswagen has issued flood-repair guidelines across dealerships for a standardized repair approach and has geared-up technical support staff and parts supply chain in the region. All affected customer vehicles will also be supported with benefits on the service repair invoice by Volkswagen dealer partners in Kerala.

The Volkswagen team is closely monitoring the status of all vehicles under repair to ensure quality repair and necessary actions.

Speaking on Volkswagens’ response to the situation, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said that at Volkswagen, it is of the utmost priority that customers are at the centre of their initiatives. Knapp lamented the tragedy that Kerala is experience with torrential rains and waterlogging causing heavy damage to the vehicles, saying that Volkswagen has taken special initiatives to ensure customers receive a prompt response to their service requirements. He ended his statement with an assurance that Volkswagens team of experienced professionals at our dealer partners in Kerala: EVM Group and Phoenix group are working round the clock to ensure quality and timely service in order to bring the situation back to normal.