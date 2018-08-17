Kerala floods: Nissan customers can now avail free services and towing!

In light of the extreme floods in Kerala, Nissan India has just joined in the flurry of corporates rushing to the side of the state extending support to its customers, whose cars have been affected by the flood. Nissan has commissioned a comprehensive service support to all affected Nissan and Datsun customers in the state. Special emergency repair teams have been set up with additional trained manpower will be deployed from dealerships in neighbouring states to expedite turnaround time for the repairs.Nissan has even offered free towing service, with repairs will be carried out under the guidance of Nissan technical experts.

Aside from this, Nissan has also issued an essential safety advisory through customer care and has set up a 24*7 special desk (Helpdesk Support Number: 022-62613360) for faster insurance claims and settlement for flood-affected vehicles. In addition to this, exclusive bays have been assigned for Nissan & Datsun workshops in Kerala. Customers requiring assistance or further details are encouraged to call the 24*7 toll-free helpline number 18002093456.

Speaking on the Initiative Sanjeev Aggarwal, Vice President (Aftersales & Supply Chain), Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd said that they deeply empathize with the state of Kerala, and are taking all necessary measures to ensure that support is extended to them and their customers in the state. Adding that the company along with the support of their dealer partners have a comprehensive service support network to help the affected customers in their hour of need.

Now, Nissan isn’t the first company to extend their help to car owners, with Mahindra and even TVS. We think this is a step in the right direction, with help flowing in for the state from across the country. We all should stand by this state in it’s time of need and help those who have literally seen their life savings washed away in the matter of a few days.