Kent RO manufacturer launches CamEye car security camera: Appoints Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

Pointing out to ever increasing need to strengthen the security of women and children, Kent has launched Kect CamEye, a car security camera. The system uses dual cameras to record everything happening inside and outside a car, and also allows live video streaming of the footage from both cameras onto a mobile phone. It also tracks the real-time GPS location of the car and allows playback of the route travelled by the car on the map. Moreover, it sends actionable alerts on the mobile phone when it detects something unusual using Artificial Intelligence.

KENT has roped in Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for Kent CamEye. King Khan joins senior Bollywood actor Hema Malini, who has been promoting KENT water purifiers for over 15 years now.

“KENT CamEye is in sync with today’s fast-paced life and 21st-century security needs. The device ensures the safety of children and women in driver driven cars. It also facilitates in monitoring undisciplined driver behavior such as AC misuse, over speeding, etc. Moreover, it helps to track the location of the car remotely,” Dr Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, KENT RO Systems Ltd said.

“Personal cars is just one small a segment for this kind of device with multifunctional benefits. It should bring a paradigm shift in the way we look at the security of females in public taxis, the safety of children in school buses, bringing inefficiencies in fleets of cars and trucks and various benefits in many other commercial vehicle segments” he added.

KENT CamEye is a 4G powered, Mobile app based, Plug & Play device which gets installed on the front windshield of the car. It stores the recorded videos on secure cloud storage and syncs them on a mobile phone on a real-time basis. KENT CamEye also comes with inbuilt battery and memory backup so that it works even when the car is parked or out of network coverage area.

The device uses a mobile application as a medium to relay information to the user. The app is available for both, Android and iOS mobile phones. The user-friendly application allows the user to view real-time location of the car, playback the route traveled by car for historical trips, live stream inside or outside camera, playback recorded videos of historical trips from the cloud and many more amazing features.

As per the company, historical data for 90 days is retained on the cloud. Another great feature for families is that one device can be accessed by multiple users. For example, the car owner can share his device with their spouse so that they can also monitor the car using the app. Lastly, the user can manage multiple devices from a single application.

Here's how Kent CamEye works:

In a market which is flooded with cheap Chinese dashcams and GPS trackers, KENT CamEye certainly looks like it is much more than an amalgamation of both, dashcam plus GPS tracker. KENT CamEye uses Artificial Intelligence to detect unusual things in your car. Using face recognition and matching, it can notify the car owner if an unknown person is driving their car. It can also detect if the driver is sleeping in the car with AC ON. Or even if someone obstructs the view of either camera with a cloth or a newspaper.

Since KENT CamEye is a connected device, over the air (OTA) updates will be sent to the users on a regular basis to give new functionalities. As per the company, features like driver gesture recognition and driver fatigue detection will be rolled out in the coming months.

Unlike a multitude of devices available in the market that capture data from the car’s sensors, KENT CamEye use its onboard sensors to capture the data. It has various sensors like GPS, temperature, accelerometer, and light. Moreover, it doesn’t tamper with the car’s warranty as it doesn’t need a connection to the car’s OBD port or hardwiring with the car’s battery. It’s a plug and play solution having an internal battery of 3000 mAh and 8 GB memory.

KENT CamEye is priced at Rs.17,999 and comes with a launch offer of 3 months free subscription. In addition to the upfront cost, the user must pay a monthly/annual subscription fee for using the cloud features. KENT CamEye can be purchased directly from the company or can be bought online from Amazon.in