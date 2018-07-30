Keke Challenge: Mumbai, Noida Police warn against it: These hilarious videos show the danger involved

Drake's music career is going strong for reasons above the ordinary matter how good the music is. Social media loves his music and his dance moves. His latest soundtrack 'In My Feelings' is stupendously big on social media for the catchy beat and of course the Kee Kee Challenge. It won't require much explanation as it is all over social media these days. But for those who don't know or don't care to know, the Kee Kee Challenge involves getting off a moving car and performing a dance routine while the car creeps next to the grand performer and a friend takes a video.

The Keke dance challenge is so popular, personalities like Will Smith have done it. While he looks cooler doing it, Mr Smith kept it pretty safe without having to involve a moving car in it. And that is what we're here to talk about. Be safe!

All hell can break loose with people hopping out of a moving car to do 'the shiggy'. Several injuries are being reported, and by reported we mean the Internet being flooded with Keke Challenge Fail videos being posted saying “I almost died doing Keke Challenge”. While we'd teeter over these videos, the fact is that people do get hurt.

Mumbai Police first tweeted a warning against the Keke Challenge or the In My Feelings Challenge, and now Noida Police has issued one as well, urging parents to be careful because "whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do!"

Retweeted UP POLICE (@Uppolice): Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/Yi3qIn8gLr — NOIDA POLICE (@noidapolice) July 30, 2018

The 'In My Feelings' dance routine looks like fun but people have gone to extremes to truly make it a challenge. Some have even done it on motorcycles. This guy makes it look easy but imagine if it went wrong!

The Keke challenge is also a good laugh and all you need is someone who steals your car while you're concentrating on your dance moves.

The 'In My Feelings' dance sure is fun but no harm doing it like normal people dance, because dancing next to a creeping car doesn't make you a certified brave soul qualified for joining the Justice League or something. So, why do it?

And do it however you want, you can't beat the doggo.