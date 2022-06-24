Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth Rs 3.73 crore: Check images

Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth Rs 3.73 crore, ex-showroom. This supercar has been gifted to Kartik by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar after the massive success of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth Rs 3.73 crore, ex-showroom. This supercar has been gifted to Kartik by T-Series’ chairperson, Bhushan Kumar, after the massive success of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan has been currently in the news for his super hit movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as it has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 so far and collected over Rs 180 crore at the Indian box office.

Talking about Kartik’s new supercar, the McLaren GT is currently the most affordable McLaren on sale in India. This grand tourer’s base price is Rs 3.73 crore, ex-showroom without any taxes and optional accessories. Of course, one can customise their prized possession as per their liking. Kartik’s new McLaren GT is finished in classic McLaren Orange shade with wheels in Gloss Black and sports Azores callipers.

Being a grand tourer, the McLaren GT is designed to be able to munch miles with ease. This supercar is powered by a mid-mounted, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out a massive 611 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the power is channelled to the rear wheels via an open differential.

The McLaren GT can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds while it takes 9 seconds to hit the 200 kmph mark from nought. This supercar has a top speed of 327 kmph. Kartik Aaryan took the delivery of his McLaren GT from Infinity Cars, Mumbai. Apart from the new GT, Kartik’s garage also includes a BMW 5 Series, a MINI Cooper S Convertible, a Porsche 718 Boxster, and his favourite – the Lamborghini Urus Capsule Edition.

