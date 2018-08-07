Karnataka transport strike over Motor Vehicle Act: Commuters struggle, Ola & Uber go off road

Life in Karnataka will be affected on Tuesday as the transport operators have announced a state-wide strike, along with proposals of an all-India transport strike. Transport corporations had kept forth a few demands, some that were local in nature and some affects the country's transport operators. All India Motor Transport Congress has been demanding the government to control the rise in fuel prices. Other demands include removal of tolls on highways and to reduce the premium for third-party insurance through exemption of GST on TPP. Local buses, taxis and autos have all stopped operating in the state other parts of the country have also been affected.

Haryana State Roadways' buses are also on strike on Tuesday, in protest of the proposed Road Safety and Transport Bill and the state government's decision to include private buses in the fleet. Many state transport organisations have objected to the new amendments proposed for the Motor Vehicle Act that would allow private entities to enter the public transport sector.

App-based taxi services like Ola and Uber have also joined in on the strike. According to Zee News, no taxi will be running on the roads in the state of Karnataka. Protesting against Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2017, owners of buses and taxis in Karnataka have threatened to remain off duty.

The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2017 is currently awaiting a nod in the Rajya Sabha. The bill aims to amend the 30-year-old Motor Vehicle Act and in introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2016. It has 89 clauses for amendment out of which 57 were accepted.

The bill mainly aims to improve road safety with stricter penalties for traffic offenses, such as drink-and-drive, rash driving, overloading, not wearing seatbelts or helmets. The bill also proposes an increase in compensation in cases of death arising our of hit-and-run from the current Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh.