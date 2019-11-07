Kapil Dev just bought a new SUV: Latest celebrity to bring home a Jeep Compass

Former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev is the latest celebrity to bring home a Jeep Compass. Jeep India tweeted a picture of him with his brand new red Jeep Compass and fans are delighted. While we can't say which variant did Mr Dev go for, the Compass sure will be a promising deal for the cricket legend. A long list of celebrities happens to own a Jeep Compass, including Akshay Kumar, Tapasee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rohit Roy, and many others.

The most affordable offering in the manufacturer's lineup in India, the Compass has risen to a lot of popularity in its segment competing against the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector. The Compass in India is available in two powertrain options - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder Multiar petrol engine that produces 160 bhp with peak torque of 250 Nm and the 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 173 bhp and 230 Nm torque. The engine is paired with a 6- speed manual transmission or an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox.

On the inside, the Compass gets a 7.0-inch Uconnect infotainment system that's touch-responsive. There is also integrated voice command and also supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets keyless entry, push-button start and dual-zone AC.

Jeep Compass was first launched in India in July 2017 and was pretty responsible for putting Jeep on the map in India gaining considerable popularity. The Compass lineup has been extended considerably with the addition of the likes of Black Pack Edition and it will also get a Trailhawk Edition.