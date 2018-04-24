Kanye West thanks Elon Musk for the ‘funnest car ever’: Tesla Model S wins the rapper’s heart

Tesla Model S has just received some endorsement over Twitter from a very well renowned rapper - Kanye West. In a series of tweets during the weekend, West went all gaga over how happy he is with his Tesla Model S and that it is the "funnest car" he'd ever driven, making him feel like he is "in the future". Tesla Model S has been in the center of criticism over a) a crash that happened in January this year and b) 1,23,000 units were recalled due to an issue with the steering. While Tesla is going through a hard time with Elon Musk having to sleep at the factory to ensure uninterrupted production of Tesla Model 3, it has found a fan in a rap artist.

Tesla recently received an F from Better Business Bureau for how it handles its customers, but Kanye West says "I really love my Tesla. I'm in the future. Thank you Elon."

I really love my Tesla. I'm in the future. Thank you Elon. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

According to the organisation, out of 65 complaints, the bureau was made aware of - 23 were resolved, 10 got a response from Tesla but weren't resolved, 17 were not happy with the solution and 15 others didn't even get a response.

I heard these are really good for the environment ???? — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

I'm super chaaaaaarged. Bout to take this whole thing to mars — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

Kanye West, who has been quite active on social media of late, took to Twitter to sing the company’s praises. In a series of tweets on Sunday, West took a particular focus on his new Tesla — a custom-painted Model S P100D — which he acquired recently.

This is the funnest car I’ve ever driven — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

Tesla cars have come to be really popular with Hollywood elites, including Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz, Will.I.Am, George RR Martin, Jay-Z, Harrison Ford and Lionel Richie.

A Twitter endorsement from a known celebrity may lend Tesla Model S some push in the positive direction as it has two safety investigations ongoing against it and some Wall Street analysts believe that Tesla would not attain its goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 by the end of the second quarter.