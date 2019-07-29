Kangana Ranaut gifts herself Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV after ‘JudgeMentall Hai Kya’ success

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has recently gifted herself a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV. The diva purchased the vehicle after the success of her recent release - JudgeMentall Hai Kya? Kangana has chosen white colour for her latest possession. It is currently a bit difficult to say what variant of the Mercedes-Benz GLE Kangana went for. The SUV is currently available in India in three variants with prices starting at Rs 67.15 lakh for the base variant while the top end can be yours for a price of Rs 77.82 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Mercedes Benz GLE is available in a choice of one petrol and two diesel engine options. The 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 333hp and 480Nm. The 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 204hp of power along with 500Nm of torque. Last but definitely not the least, the range-topping 3.0-litre V6 oil burner produces a maximum power output of 258hp while the peak torque output is rated at 620Nm. All three engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The GLE gets features like keyless entry, five driving modes, an 8-inch display, automatic climate control and more.

Mercedes-Benz SUVs are one of the preferred choices of Bollywood actors. Last year, Huma Qureshi added the GLE to her uber-luxurious car garage. Huma also happens to own the Land Rover Freelander 2 that she purchased back in the year 2013. Earlier this year, in the month of March, Randeep Hooda purchased a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV that is on sale at a price of Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom). The actor picked the dark blue colour for his SUV and shared his happiness through a picture on Instagram in which he was seen posing alongside his latest possession.

Coming to other Bollywood actors who are proud owners of Mercedes Benz SUVs, Jimmy Shergill gifted himself a Mercedes G63 AMG sometime back. Bollywood Diva Sherlyn Chopra also owns a Mercedes GLS SUV. Last year, Neha Kakkar also took the delivery of a spanking new Mercedes-Benz GLS 350. Moreover, in October 2017, Judwa 2 actor Taapsee Pannu also purchased a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now!