Kaala actor Huma Qureshi buys Mercedes-Benz GLE: How much it costs & what made her go for it

Adding swanky luxury cars to the garage has always remained one of the hobbies of Bollywood celebrities. The latest example is actor Huma Qureshi who has recently purchased a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV. Huma shared her happiness by sharing a story on her Instagram in which she can be seen posing with her new set of wheels. The colour chosen by Huma Qureshi for her new Mercedes-Benz GLE is metallic silver. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is available in a choice of a petrol and two diesel engine options. The 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 333 bhp and 480 Nm. On the other hand, 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces respective power and torque outputs of 204 bhp and 500 Nm. The range-topping 3.0-litre V6 diesel motor develops 258 bhp of power along with 620 Nm of torque. All these engines come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission system as standard.

The car comes with features like five driving modes, keyless entry, automatic climate control, an 8-inch display and a lot more. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is not the only luxury SUV in Huma's garage. The actor also possesses the Land Rover Freelander 2 which she purchased in the year 2013. The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV facelift will be launched next year and is expected to come with new features and a better design. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is one of the most popular SUVs from the luxury carmaker in India and its decent feature list and design are factors that must have urged Huma to go for one.

Last year in October, Judwa 2 actor Taapsee Pannu also gained the possession of a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV. Taapsee too shared her happiness through Instagram as she posted a picture of her with her blue coloured SUV. Mercedes-Benz GLE is currently priced in India in the range of Rs 61.9 lakh to Rs 74.90 lakh. Both prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.