June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

The most notable amongst these is the fact that the Renault Kiger, a high-selling model, now gets discounts. These though are only for the registered corporate customers and to a tune of Rs 10,000.

By:June 2, 2021 11:55 AM

Its raining discounts this June. After all, monsoons have set in most parts of India. Renault India, riding high on the praises of the Triber’s crashworthiness, has announced a slew of discounts. The most notable amongst these is the fact that the Renault Kiger, a high-selling model, now gets discounts. These though are only for the registered corporate customers and to a tune of Rs 10,000. The rural market customers get up to Rs 5,000 off. At the same time, if one is exchanging or buying another Renault car (in this case, the Kiger), they stand to get a complementary five year or one lakh kilometres extended warranty. The highest discount though is on the Renault Duster. While earlier it was the naturally aspirated engine that had a higher benefit, now buying the Turbo version will get you much more. Up to Rs 75,000 discount is being offered on the 1.3-litre turbo variant.

Also Read Renault Duster Turbo review

On buying the RxS as well as RxZ variant, one stands to get a cash benefit of Rs 15,000 whereas the exchange benefit of Rs 30,000 is also applicable. There are also loyalty benefits of Rs 15,000. If a registered corporate customer is buying the car, they will get Rs 30,000 discount whereas the rural customer will get Rs 15,000 off. As for the Renault Triber, there are benefits of Rs 55,000 on the older 2020 versions whereas for the 2021 models, one gets Rs 45,000. A cash discount of Rs 25,000 is applicable on the 2020 models whereas the ’21 ones get Rs 15,000 off. An additional exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and loyalty of Rs 15,000 is also being given.

On the company’s smallest offering, a hatchback, the Renault Kwid, there are benefits of up to Rs 52,000. A cash discount of Rs 20,000 is being offered on ’20 models while Rs 10,000 is for ’21 versions. On MY21 models, Rs 2,000 discount is being offered if one books it online. An exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 is also on offer whereas a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is being given.

All these offers are valid till June 30, 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Tata Motors registers 38% reduction in domestic sales due to lockdowns

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

May 2021 bike sales: Bajaj Auto reports 113% growth, maintains leadership in exports

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Rolls-Royce Phantom with exotic crocodile leather interior seized by authorities

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Surprise! Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 get a massive price cut in India: Upcoming Pulsar 250 effect?

Audi Sport announces all-star driver line-up for electrified project 2022 Dakar Rally

Audi Sport announces all-star driver line-up for electrified project 2022 Dakar Rally

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce in the works: Silent Shadow to be 'brand new' model

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce in the works: Silent Shadow to be 'brand new' model

Honda Africa Twin's Chinese copy with 48 hp and a GS in its name

Honda Africa Twin's Chinese copy with 48 hp and a GS in its name

EA stops online support for Need for Speed Carbon, Shift and more: Here's why

EA stops online support for Need for Speed Carbon, Shift and more: Here's why

Exclusive: India’s first electric superbike Emflux One launch plans on hold, here’s why

Exclusive: India’s first electric superbike Emflux One launch plans on hold, here’s why

Sony Mobile ES car audio system speakers, woofers launched in India

Sony Mobile ES car audio system speakers, woofers launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified into a sandwich joint: Not just RE’s breadwinner!

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi

Autonomous vehicles hold potential to revolutionise farming, mining sectors & more: Tata Elxsi