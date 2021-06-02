June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

The most notable amongst these is the fact that the Renault Kiger, a high-selling model, now gets discounts. These though are only for the registered corporate customers and to a tune of Rs 10,000.

Its raining discounts this June. After all, monsoons have set in most parts of India. Renault India, riding high on the praises of the Triber’s crashworthiness, has announced a slew of discounts. The most notable amongst these is the fact that the Renault Kiger, a high-selling model, now gets discounts. These though are only for the registered corporate customers and to a tune of Rs 10,000. The rural market customers get up to Rs 5,000 off. At the same time, if one is exchanging or buying another Renault car (in this case, the Kiger), they stand to get a complementary five year or one lakh kilometres extended warranty. The highest discount though is on the Renault Duster. While earlier it was the naturally aspirated engine that had a higher benefit, now buying the Turbo version will get you much more. Up to Rs 75,000 discount is being offered on the 1.3-litre turbo variant.

On buying the RxS as well as RxZ variant, one stands to get a cash benefit of Rs 15,000 whereas the exchange benefit of Rs 30,000 is also applicable. There are also loyalty benefits of Rs 15,000. If a registered corporate customer is buying the car, they will get Rs 30,000 discount whereas the rural customer will get Rs 15,000 off. As for the Renault Triber, there are benefits of Rs 55,000 on the older 2020 versions whereas for the 2021 models, one gets Rs 45,000. A cash discount of Rs 25,000 is applicable on the 2020 models whereas the ’21 ones get Rs 15,000 off. An additional exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and loyalty of Rs 15,000 is also being given.

On the company’s smallest offering, a hatchback, the Renault Kwid, there are benefits of up to Rs 52,000. A cash discount of Rs 20,000 is being offered on ’20 models while Rs 10,000 is for ’21 versions. On MY21 models, Rs 2,000 discount is being offered if one books it online. An exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 is also on offer whereas a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is being given.

All these offers are valid till June 30, 2021.

