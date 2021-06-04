June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

In June 2021, you can make great savings on Volkswagen cars if you’re looking to purchase one. While its limited to just the Polo and Vento, the benefits are quite hefty.

Volkswagen India has posted on its website that it is offering discounts on some of its models for June 2021. Volkswagen’s current range includes the Polo, Vento and the Tiguan All-Space. On the other hand, the CBU imported 2021 T-Roc SUV is available for order, while the new Tiguan and the much anticipated Taigun are to arrive soon. However, It is the big-ticket models from Volkswagen that are being offered with discounts this month. In June 2021, Volkswagen India is offering discounts up to Rs 1.3 lakh on the Polo and Vento. We have classified the discount offerings variant-wise below.

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 MPI Discounts June 2021

In India, the Polo is sold with two engine options. The base versions are equipped with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a manual transmission. It is offered in two variants (Trendline and Comfortline) both with Non-Metallic and Metallic paint options. For this version of the Polo, discounts being offered are only on the Non-Metallic models with up to Rs 32,500 as discounts.

Polo 1.0 MPI variant-wise discount amount

Polo Trendline Non-Metallic – Rs 32,500

Polo Trendline Metallic – NA

Polo Comfortline NM – Rs 17,000

Polo Comfortline Metallic – NA

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Discounts June 2021

The higher-spec Polo models are equipped with the 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine with 110hp. This engine is available with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT. Volkswagen just introduced the mid-spec Comfortline TSI AT model at Rs 8.15 lakh, but like the rest of the range, discounts are being offered on them as well. Even the flagship Polo GT is available with savings this month. The variant-wise breakdown of discounts is mentioned below.

Also Read Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

Polo 1.0 TSI variant-wise discount amount

Polo Comfortline TSI AT Non-Metallic – Rs 17,000

Polo Comfortline TSI AT Metallic – Rs 17,000

Polo Highline+ MT – Rs 15,000

Polo Highline+ AT – Rs 1,000

Polo GT – Rs 20,900

Volkswagen Vento Discounts June 2021

As standard, the Vento comes with the more powerful 1.0-litre TSI engine and the same transmission options as the Polo TSI. But it is the Highline+ manual model which is offered with the biggest discount this month of Rs 1.33 lakh. The variant-wise break up for discounts on the Volkswagen Vento for June 2021 are listed below.

Vento variant-wise discount amount

Vento Comfortline – NA

Vento Highline – NA

Vento Highline+ MT – Rs 1,33,000

Vento Highline AT – Rs 80,000

Vento Highline+ AT – Rs 64,000

Volkswagen India has not mentioned the break up for these offers. The official website states them simply as lowered prices on the ex-showroom price tags. These discount offers may vary by location and dealers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.