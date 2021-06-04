June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

Volkswagen India has posted on its website that it is offering discounts on some of its models for June 2021. Volkswagen’s current range includes the Polo, Vento and the Tiguan All-Space. On the other hand, the CBU imported 2021 T-Roc SUV is available for order, while the new Tiguan and the much anticipated Taigun are to arrive soon. However, It is the big-ticket models from Volkswagen that are being offered with discounts this month. In June 2021, Volkswagen India is offering discounts up to Rs 1.3 lakh on the Polo and Vento. We have classified the discount offerings variant-wise below.
In India, the Polo is sold with two engine options. The base versions are equipped with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a manual transmission. It is offered in two variants (Trendline and Comfortline) both with Non-Metallic and Metallic paint options. For this version of the Polo, discounts being offered are only on the Non-Metallic models with up to Rs 32,500 as discounts.
Polo Trendline Non-Metallic – Rs 32,500
Polo Trendline Metallic – NA
Polo Comfortline NM – Rs 17,000
Polo Comfortline Metallic – NA
The higher-spec Polo models are equipped with the 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine with 110hp. This engine is available with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT. Volkswagen just introduced the mid-spec Comfortline TSI AT model at Rs 8.15 lakh, but like the rest of the range, discounts are being offered on them as well. Even the flagship Polo GT is available with savings this month. The variant-wise breakdown of discounts is mentioned below.
Polo Comfortline TSI AT Non-Metallic – Rs 17,000
Polo Comfortline TSI AT Metallic – Rs 17,000
Polo Highline+ MT – Rs 15,000
Polo Highline+ AT – Rs 1,000
Polo GT – Rs 20,900
As standard, the Vento comes with the more powerful 1.0-litre TSI engine and the same transmission options as the Polo TSI. But it is the Highline+ manual model which is offered with the biggest discount this month of Rs 1.33 lakh. The variant-wise break up for discounts on the Volkswagen Vento for June 2021 are listed below.
Vento Comfortline – NA
Vento Highline – NA
Vento Highline+ MT – Rs 1,33,000
Vento Highline AT – Rs 80,000
Vento Highline+ AT – Rs 64,000
Volkswagen India has not mentioned the break up for these offers. The official website states them simply as lowered prices on the ex-showroom price tags. These discount offers may vary by location and dealers.
