June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

People looking to buy a new Nissan Kicks SUV in India this month are in luck. Nissan is also offering an EMI Holiday offer for three months on the SUV.

By:June 4, 2021 12:59 PM

Nissan Motor India only has a handful of models on sale. Yes, they sell the 570hp GT-R sports car, but it’s not a volume generator. Its profile for the Indian market only includes two SUVs, the Nissan Magnite which has a waiting period that may feel like an eternity, and the Kicks. The Magnite and Kicks are the only two models that are volume products for the Japanese brand. But with such a backlog of orders for the Magnite, discounting it would be difficult, to say the least. However, the Kicks SUV is being offered with few offers this month and you can save up to Rs 80,000 among more benefits.

Nissan is offering the Kicks upto Rs 25,000 in cash benefits and an exchange bonus worth Rs 50,000. However, as automakers are pushing for digitisation, customers who book online from the Nissan India official website can avail of an additional Rs 5,000 benefit as a booking bonus. In addition, Nissan is offering EMI Holidays for three months on the Kicks. The offers are applicable for customers who book a Nissan Kicks between June 1 to 30, 2021. Nissan suggests that the offers may vary across variants and location. Local dealerships would be able to guide the customers better on the benefits and offers on the table this month for them

Nissan confirms that the benefits and discounts would be passed on to the customer at the time of retail. These offers are not bound to any specific variant, but available across all trims of the Kicks SUV.

The Nissan Kicks is available with two engine options. The base models are equipped with a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine. This unit is tuned to develop 106hp and 142Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only. The higher-spec models are available with a 1.3-litre, turbocharged petrol engine. This one is tuned to generate 156hp and 2564Nm of torque. This motor is available with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The Nissan Kicks is available in 9 colour combinations, three of which are dual-tone options. The Nissan Kicks 1.5 model retails between Rs 9.49 – 9.99 lakh. The Nicks Turbo Manual models carry price tags between Rs 12 – 14.2 lakh while the Turbo CVT version costs between Rs 13.9 – 14.6 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

World Bicycle Day: GoZero Mobility announces roadside assistance for e-cycles

World Bicycle Day: GoZero Mobility announces roadside assistance for e-cycles

World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 feature-loaded e-bikes to help you kick off a healthy habit

World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 feature-loaded e-bikes to help you kick off a healthy habit

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased: 214hp S1000RR rival's India launch soon

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased: 214hp S1000RR rival's India launch soon

Covid-19 relief: Rapido distributes masks, sanitisers to doctors, workers

Covid-19 relief: Rapido distributes masks, sanitisers to doctors, workers

Exclusive! Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 17: Everything you need to know

Exclusive! Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 17: Everything you need to know