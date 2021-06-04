June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

People looking to buy a new Nissan Kicks SUV in India this month are in luck. Nissan is also offering an EMI Holiday offer for three months on the SUV.

Nissan Motor India only has a handful of models on sale. Yes, they sell the 570hp GT-R sports car, but it’s not a volume generator. Its profile for the Indian market only includes two SUVs, the Nissan Magnite which has a waiting period that may feel like an eternity, and the Kicks. The Magnite and Kicks are the only two models that are volume products for the Japanese brand. But with such a backlog of orders for the Magnite, discounting it would be difficult, to say the least. However, the Kicks SUV is being offered with few offers this month and you can save up to Rs 80,000 among more benefits.

Nissan is offering the Kicks upto Rs 25,000 in cash benefits and an exchange bonus worth Rs 50,000. However, as automakers are pushing for digitisation, customers who book online from the Nissan India official website can avail of an additional Rs 5,000 benefit as a booking bonus. In addition, Nissan is offering EMI Holidays for three months on the Kicks. The offers are applicable for customers who book a Nissan Kicks between June 1 to 30, 2021. Nissan suggests that the offers may vary across variants and location. Local dealerships would be able to guide the customers better on the benefits and offers on the table this month for them

Nissan confirms that the benefits and discounts would be passed on to the customer at the time of retail. These offers are not bound to any specific variant, but available across all trims of the Kicks SUV.

The Nissan Kicks is available with two engine options. The base models are equipped with a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine. This unit is tuned to develop 106hp and 142Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only. The higher-spec models are available with a 1.3-litre, turbocharged petrol engine. This one is tuned to generate 156hp and 2564Nm of torque. This motor is available with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The Nissan Kicks is available in 9 colour combinations, three of which are dual-tone options. The Nissan Kicks 1.5 model retails between Rs 9.49 – 9.99 lakh. The Nicks Turbo Manual models carry price tags between Rs 12 – 14.2 lakh while the Turbo CVT version costs between Rs 13.9 – 14.6 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

