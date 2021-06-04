June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

Honda’s smaller models are being offered with benefits and discounts in June 2021. But its bigger cars like the fourth and fifth-gen City are not offered with any discounts or customer benefits.

By:June 4, 2021 11:27 AM

Honda Cars India has announced its offers and discounts for the month of June 2021. After its recent announcement of stopping the sale of its larger models like the Civic, CR-V and the Accord, Honda’s flagship in the Indian market is now the fifth-generation City model. In June 2021, customers looking for discounts and benefits on the Honda City may not find themselves lucky. However, its smaller models — Amaze, Jazz and WR-V are being offered with discounts and benefits. Here is how much you can save on a new Honda car this month.

Honda Jazz June 2021 Deals and Discount offers

In June 2021, Honda is offering discounts on the Jazz hatchback worth a maximum of Rs Rs 21,908. On all variants of the Jazz, customers can avail of an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000. But have also been given the choice of either opting for an additional Rs 10,000 cash discount or chose FOC Accessories upto a total of Rs 11,908. The Honda Jazz is offered as a petrol-only model and it rivals the Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and the Hyundai i20.

Honda WR-V June 2021 Deals and Discount offers

Unlike the Honda Jazz, the WR-V is available with petrol and diesel options, but no automatic. The WR-V is offered with similar offers to the Jazz. Both petrol and diesel WR-V models can be availed with a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus. Like the Jazz, WR-V customer also have the option for an additional Rs 10,000 or chose FOC accessories worth Rs 12,158. That makes it a maximum savings of Rs 22,158 on a new Honda WR-V is on offer.

Honda Amaze June 2021 Deals and Discount offers

The Honda Amaze is the model offered with the heaviest discount in June. Although it is offered with petrol and diesel engine options, its only customers looking for a petrol manual Amaze who can enjoy these benefits this month. The Amaze V MT and VX MT models are available with an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000. In addition, a cash discount option of Rs 5,000 or FOC Accessories upto Rs 5,998 can be availed. The Amaze S MT variant is available with an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000. Furthermore, customers can opt for a cash discount Upto Rs 15,000 or the FOC Accessories package worth upto Rs 18,496. Amaze customers can avail of maximum savings of Rs 33,469.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

World Bicycle Day: GoZero Mobility announces roadside assistance for e-cycles

World Bicycle Day: GoZero Mobility announces roadside assistance for e-cycles

World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 feature-loaded e-bikes to help you kick off a healthy habit

World Bicycle Day 2021: 5 feature-loaded e-bikes to help you kick off a healthy habit

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased: 214hp S1000RR rival's India launch soon

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased: 214hp S1000RR rival's India launch soon

Covid-19 relief: Rapido distributes masks, sanitisers to doctors, workers

Covid-19 relief: Rapido distributes masks, sanitisers to doctors, workers

Exclusive! Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 17: Everything you need to know

Exclusive! Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 17: Everything you need to know

May 2021 Car Sales: Hyundai sees 49% slump in M-o-M sales amid covid lockdown

May 2021 Car Sales: Hyundai sees 49% slump in M-o-M sales amid covid lockdown