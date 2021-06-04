June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

Honda’s smaller models are being offered with benefits and discounts in June 2021. But its bigger cars like the fourth and fifth-gen City are not offered with any discounts or customer benefits.

Honda Cars India has announced its offers and discounts for the month of June 2021. After its recent announcement of stopping the sale of its larger models like the Civic, CR-V and the Accord, Honda’s flagship in the Indian market is now the fifth-generation City model. In June 2021, customers looking for discounts and benefits on the Honda City may not find themselves lucky. However, its smaller models — Amaze, Jazz and WR-V are being offered with discounts and benefits. Here is how much you can save on a new Honda car this month.

Honda Jazz June 2021 Deals and Discount offers

In June 2021, Honda is offering discounts on the Jazz hatchback worth a maximum of Rs Rs 21,908. On all variants of the Jazz, customers can avail of an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000. But have also been given the choice of either opting for an additional Rs 10,000 cash discount or chose FOC Accessories upto a total of Rs 11,908. The Honda Jazz is offered as a petrol-only model and it rivals the Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and the Hyundai i20.

Honda WR-V June 2021 Deals and Discount offers

Unlike the Honda Jazz, the WR-V is available with petrol and diesel options, but no automatic. The WR-V is offered with similar offers to the Jazz. Both petrol and diesel WR-V models can be availed with a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus. Like the Jazz, WR-V customer also have the option for an additional Rs 10,000 or chose FOC accessories worth Rs 12,158. That makes it a maximum savings of Rs 22,158 on a new Honda WR-V is on offer.

Honda Amaze June 2021 Deals and Discount offers

The Honda Amaze is the model offered with the heaviest discount in June. Although it is offered with petrol and diesel engine options, its only customers looking for a petrol manual Amaze who can enjoy these benefits this month. The Amaze V MT and VX MT models are available with an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000. In addition, a cash discount option of Rs 5,000 or FOC Accessories upto Rs 5,998 can be availed. The Amaze S MT variant is available with an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000. Furthermore, customers can opt for a cash discount Upto Rs 15,000 or the FOC Accessories package worth upto Rs 18,496. Amaze customers can avail of maximum savings of Rs 33,469.

