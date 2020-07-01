June 2020 car sales analysis: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata top sales chart with hatchbacks

Maruti Suzuki topped the sales chart with its hatchbacks while Hyundai had its Creta SUV to thank for the sales numbers in all. Mahindra and Kia were in the fourth and fifth position in terms of the sales numbers.

By:Published: July 1, 2020 6:06 PM
small cars santro alto redigo kwidImage used for representation

With the Unlock 1.0 implemented by end of May 2020 and with Unlock 2.0 in progress, car sales in India have gone up. Not to the level where you look at it and think the pre-2020 era is back. In fact, sales are lower than what they were from 2019. However, they are still better than the month of April where zero sales were recorded. While SUVs and MPVs were on the top last time, this time, it is the entry-level hatchbacks that have allowed for this comeback. India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has ensured that it bounces back and its most affordable offerings have been leading the charge. For example, the Maruti Suzuki Alto as well as S-Presso together sold 10,458 units while S-Cross, XL6, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga made up for 9,764 cars. In all, MSIL sold 51,274 cars.  Hyundai in the meanwhile posted sales of 21,320 units, down from the 42,007 cars it sold in June last year.

Tata Motors registered sales of 11,419 units which is lower than the 13,351 units it sold in June 2019. Mahindra and Mahindra managed to move 8,075 cars in June 2020 while last year at around the same time, it recorded sales of 18,826 units. Kia Motors India recorded sales of 7,000 units and came in fifth. Other manufacturers like Renault, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen, Fiat, Skoda, Honda and others managed to move less than 5,000 units each.

At a time when the world, in general, is reeling under the pandemic, it is nice to see the demand for cars rising. People who have had postponed their buying decisions due to various reasons are now ordering cars online or visiting showrooms. The influx of new products is also adding to the allure. This in turn will help the market sentiment. There is also the fact that manufacturers are bringing in new schemes and offering discounts on the cars. This in the long run will help maintain interest in the entire process.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Exchange any bike, scooter with Ather electric scooter: Ather Energy, CredR join hands

Exchange any bike, scooter with Ather electric scooter: Ather Energy, CredR join hands

Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

2021 Kia Carnival MPV spotted on road for the first time: Innova Crysta rival looks stunning!

2021 Kia Carnival MPV spotted on road for the first time: Innova Crysta rival looks stunning!

Simple Mark 2 'smart' electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

Simple Mark 2 'smart' electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

Volvo Car Group partners with Waymo for driverless electric cab service

Volvo Car Group partners with Waymo for driverless electric cab service

Nissan Magnite compact SUV teased: Maruti Brezza rival world premiere this month

Nissan Magnite compact SUV teased: Maruti Brezza rival world premiere this month

Facelifted Bentley Bentayga unveiled: India-bound car gets updated engine, enhanced features

Facelifted Bentley Bentayga unveiled: India-bound car gets updated engine, enhanced features

Citroen C4 crossover details revealed: Funky looks, all-electric version and more

Citroen C4 crossover details revealed: Funky looks, all-electric version and more

Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

Lockdown car sales in June 2020: MG Motor India sold 2,012 units of Hector and ZS EV SUVs

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!

Car sales in lockdown: Toyota sold 3,866 units in June 2020, shows signs of recovery!

After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

After electric cargo three-wheelers, Omega Seiki to introduce electric two-wheelers & pickup trucks

Exclusive! Hero Electric sold 4,900+ scooters during lockdown: Eyes record sales despite Covid-19 pandemic

Exclusive! Hero Electric sold 4,900+ scooters during lockdown: Eyes record sales despite Covid-19 pandemic

Hero Xtreme 160R launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 rival price, specs, features

Hero Xtreme 160R launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 rival price, specs, features

Super luxury yacht with Lamborghini design lines & 2000 hp! Meet Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63'

Super luxury yacht with Lamborghini design lines & 2000 hp! Meet Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63'

Ola starts in-app digital payment tips for drivers: Fixed/customised tipping available in these countries

Ola starts in-app digital payment tips for drivers: Fixed/customised tipping available in these countries

Ducati Scrambler online configurator launched: Now customise your bike with these official accessories

Ducati Scrambler online configurator launched: Now customise your bike with these official accessories

Honda Livo BS6 launched: Bajaj Platina H-Gear rival new features, price, specs

Honda Livo BS6 launched: Bajaj Platina H-Gear rival new features, price, specs

Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999

Ulka Gear launches new riding jacket that can be converted into a backpack: Prices start at Rs 8,999