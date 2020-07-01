June 2020 car sales analysis: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata top sales chart with hatchbacks

Maruti Suzuki topped the sales chart with its hatchbacks while Hyundai had its Creta SUV to thank for the sales numbers in all. Mahindra and Kia were in the fourth and fifth position in terms of the sales numbers.

Image used for representation

With the Unlock 1.0 implemented by end of May 2020 and with Unlock 2.0 in progress, car sales in India have gone up. Not to the level where you look at it and think the pre-2020 era is back. In fact, sales are lower than what they were from 2019. However, they are still better than the month of April where zero sales were recorded. While SUVs and MPVs were on the top last time, this time, it is the entry-level hatchbacks that have allowed for this comeback. India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has ensured that it bounces back and its most affordable offerings have been leading the charge. For example, the Maruti Suzuki Alto as well as S-Presso together sold 10,458 units while S-Cross, XL6, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga made up for 9,764 cars. In all, MSIL sold 51,274 cars. Hyundai in the meanwhile posted sales of 21,320 units, down from the 42,007 cars it sold in June last year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tata Motors registered sales of 11,419 units which is lower than the 13,351 units it sold in June 2019. Mahindra and Mahindra managed to move 8,075 cars in June 2020 while last year at around the same time, it recorded sales of 18,826 units. Kia Motors India recorded sales of 7,000 units and came in fifth. Other manufacturers like Renault, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen, Fiat, Skoda, Honda and others managed to move less than 5,000 units each.

At a time when the world, in general, is reeling under the pandemic, it is nice to see the demand for cars rising. People who have had postponed their buying decisions due to various reasons are now ordering cars online or visiting showrooms. The influx of new products is also adding to the allure. This in turn will help the market sentiment. There is also the fact that manufacturers are bringing in new schemes and offering discounts on the cars. This in the long run will help maintain interest in the entire process.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.