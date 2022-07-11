July car offers: Renault offering up to Rs 94,000 discount on Triber, Kwid, and Kiger

Renault car discounts for July 2022. Renault India is offering cash discounts, loyalty benefits, corporate discounts, and scrappage policy benefits on cars that total Rs 94,000 in discount.

Renault India is offering discounts for July on its range of cars including the Triber MPV, Kwid hatchback, and the Kiger SUV. The French carmaker is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits, and under the scrappage policy program. Here are all the discount details.

Renault Triber

The Triber is Renault’s sub-4 metre MPV offering that accommodates seven passengers. The Triber is offered with a standard 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. For July 2022, Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs 40,000, loyalty benefits worth Rs 44,000, and Rs 10,000 under its scrappage policy, bringing the total to Rs 94,000.

The discounts are available for the limited edition Triber as well, however, Renault is offering only loyalty benefits and scrappage policy discounts that amount to Rs 54,000.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is the carmaker’s entry-level offering in India and is sold in several variants that include an 800cc engine, 1.0-litre motor, manual gearbox options, and AMT choices. The 2021 model Renault Kwids get Rs 35,000 cash discount, Rs 37,000 loyalty bonus, and Rs 10,000 scrappage policy benefit, bringing the total to Rs 82,000 in discounts.

The 2022 model Renault Kwod gets Rs 30,000 cash discount, Rs 37,000 loyalty bonus, and Rs 10,000 scrappage policy benefits, adding to a total discount of Rs 77,000.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger SUV gets two engine options, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor. The engines are offered with a manual and a CVT gearbox. The Kiger compact SUV gets benefits that total Rs 75,000 including Rs 55,000 in loyalty benefits, Rs 10,000 in corporate offers, and Rs 10,000 scrappage policy benefits.

The above-mentioned discounts on Renault vehicles may differ from city to city, region, or showrooms. We encourage you to check with your local dealers for the best offers on Renault cars.