July 2021 car sales: Tata, Maruti, Hyundai record good year-on-year growth

With the lockdown easing, production getting normalised, the carmakers as well as the customers seem to be having a good time, discounts notwithstanding.

Image for representational purposes only

Like the month before, July too proved to be a good time for carmakers. Almost all of the car manufacturers recorded healthy growth with respect to year-on-year performance. Maruti Suzuki sold 1,33,273 cars in July 2021. This was up by 36.78 per cent when compared to the July 2020 sales numbers of 97,768 units. It may be noted that during July 2020, the COVID wave was at its peak in India. Maruti’s sales were given a significant push due to its compact and sub-compact range of cars including the Swift, Dzire and Brezza. Hyundai India in the meanwhile sent 48,042 cars to new homes in July 2021. This, when compared to July 2020, represents a 25.8 per cent growth. For Hyundai, the sales drivers have been the new Creta, and Grand i10 range, along with the i20. Tata Motors was in third position but recorded a huge 101 per cent gain when compared to last year. 30,185 cars were sold in July 2021 whereas 15,012 were sold last year.

Another manufacturer that managed to record a near 101 per cent growth vis-a-vis last year was MG India. The British carmaker 4,225 cars in July 2021. It also claimed that the highest number of ZS EVs were sold – 404. Toyota managed to move more than 13,105 cars in July this year whereas in 2020, it managed to dispatch 5,386 units. Players like Skoda that are aiming for a chunk of the market share seem to have hit the nail on the head with their recent launches. The Skoda Kushaq helped the Czech brand to sell 3,080 cars in July 2021 while only 922 cars were sold in July 2020. It is highly likely that next month, we will see a higher number of Kushaqs being delivered and thereby Skoda’s share will increase exponentially. However, whether it is a new car craze or genuine sustained interest is a point we need to wait and watch.

Nissan India managed to sell 4,259 cars in July 2021. This corresponds to a 443 per cent growth rate when compared to last year. The obvious benevolence here is from the Nissan Magnite, a compact SUV that has helped the brand grow.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.