July 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

It’s July and to say its pouring will be an understatement. At least for those who are in Mumbai. Nonetheless, on the discounts front. Carmakers are ensuring that their sales are as fluid as the rain water. Renault India is going for the jugular here with up to Rs 65,000 off on its flagship car, the Duster. Except for the base RxE model in 1.5-litre guise, all other versions get Rs 20,000 cash discount, plus an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and at the same time a loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000. If a customer wants to scrap their old vehicle (two- or four-wheeler), then they can approach the authorised Renault dealer. The condition is that the customer should then opt for a Renault car. There are benefits of doing this as not only will it be eco-friendly but also will help the customer as he will get up to an additional Rs 10,000 off.

The scrappage benefit is applicable against buying any Renault car in India. Coming to the highly popular Renault Kiger, the brand has started offering discounts on it. The Kiger comes with a Rs 10,000 loyalty bonus. An additional Rs 10,000 off as part of the corporate bonus too is applicable. The Renault Kwid, whose price has shot up significantly within a year, now gets benefits of Rs 52,000. On select trims, customers will get Rs 20,000 cash discount on MY 20 models whereas cash discount of Rs 10,000 is applicable on VIN 21 vehicles. If one were to book the car online, a cash discount of Rs 2 000 for MY21 versions. An exchange benefit up to Rs 20,000 and a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 10,000/- on select variants is also applicable.

For the recently crash-evaluated Renault Triber, there are benefits of up to Rs 55,000. This includes cash benefit of Rs 25,000 on MY 20 cars and Rs 15,000 on this year’s model. Additionally an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and loyalty benefits of Rs 10,000 is applicable only on select variants. Add to that Rs 10,000 corporate discounts as well.

