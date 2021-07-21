July 2021 car discounts: Save up to Rs 65,000 on a new Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Tata Motors has announced its offers for its model range for July 2021. The Indian automaker is also confirmed to announce a hike in prices for its entire range soon.

Tata Motors, earlier this month announced that it “intends to shortly mark an appropriate increase in prices of its range of cars and SUVs”. This would be due to the steep climb in overall input costs and continuing rise in costs of essential raw materials including steel and precious metals in India. For this, Tata Motors would have to transfer the cost to the customer. We currently await the new prices for the Tata model range. In the meantime, the automaker has announced its offers for the month of July 2021.

For July 2021, Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to Rs 65,000 on its range of cars and SUVs. However, anyone looking for a new Safari, Altroz or the Nexon EV would be disappointed. These offers only extend to the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor models. Here is what’s on the table.

Tata Tiago – July 2021 Discounts and offers

The Tata Tiago is the brand’s smallest model on sale. But as a “Consumer Scheme” Tata Motors is offering Rs 15,000 in benefits. In addition to an exchange offer of Rs 10,000. A total savings of Rs 25,000 is up for grabs on the Tata Tiago hatchback in July 2021.

Tata Tigor – July 2021 Discounts and offers

Based on the Tiago, the Tigor is its sedan/notchback sibling. Priced a touch above, the Tigor is available with a consumer scheme of Rs 15,000, like the Tiago, but the exchange offer is higher at Rs 15,000. Meaning a total savings of Rs 30,000 can be availed on the Tigor in July 2021.

Tata Nexon – July 2021 Discounts and offers

The Nexon is quite a popular Tata SUV. It is also its smallest SUV in its portfolio, rivalling the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Due to its popularity, Tata Motors is quite reserved about offers for the Nexon. Benefits on the sub-compact SUV only extend to an exchange offer worth Rs 15,000 limited to the diesel model.

Tata Harrier – July 2021 Discounts and offers

As a blanket offer, Tata Motors is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 on the Harrier SUV. However, an additional consumer scheme of Rs 25,000 is also being offered on the SUV, but it is not available on the Camo, Dark, XZ+ and XZA+ variants. This would result in a maximum savings of Rs 65,000 on a new Tata Harrier SUV. The Tata Harrier rivals the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and the MG Hector.

