July 2021 car discounts: Major benefits over Rs 57,000 offered on Honda Amaze, new City, Jazz

Honda is offering a surprisingly high amount of offers and benefits on its cars in July 2021. The most alluring one is over Rs 57,000 on the Amaze sub-compact sedan. But the old and new City are also on this list.

Honda Cars India is offering surprisingly heavy discounts on its entire range in July 2021. The automaker recently stopped operations at one of its plants, discontinuing its two most premium models — Civic and CR-V. Now, the Jazz, WR-V, Amaze and both old and new models of the City are the only Hondas on sale in India. Surprisingly, the automaker is offering all of them with benefits. The biggest of the lot is over Rs 57,000 on the Amaze. Here is a detailed list of which model is offered with how much in benefits and a breakdown of it as well, from the smallest discount to the heaviest.

Honda City – July 2021 Discounts and Offers

Both the old 4th generation and 5th generation Honda City are available with identical offers in July 2021. A maximum saving of Rs 22,000 is up for grabs on the premium mid-size sedans. The offer is valid on all petrol grades of both models, as well as all variants of the 5th-Gen diesel City. The detailed breakup list is below:

Honda Customer Loyalty Bonus: Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus: Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount: Rs 8,000

Honda WR-V – July 2021 Discounts and Offers

In the Indian market, the WR-V is the only sub-4-metre crossover still on sale. Its rivals, the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue are designed more towards the SUV body styles. Honda Cars India is offering benefits and discounts up to Rs 34,058 on the WR-V in July 2021. The offer is limited to all variants of the petrol WR-V and does not extend to diesel variants. The detailed break-up list is below:

Cash Discount up to: Rs 5,000 / FOC Accessories up to: Rs 6,058

Exchange Bonus: Rs 10,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus: Rs 9,000

Honda Customer Loyalty bonus: Rs 5,000

Corporate Discount: Rs 4,000

Honda Jazz – July 2021 Discounts and Offers

The 2020 BS6 Honda Jazz was launched in August 2020. It also brought in a few new features to the model to compete with the Hyundai i20, VW Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz. Now in July 2021, Honda Cars has announced discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 34,095 on all petrol models of the premium hatchback. The detailed break-up list is below:

Cash Discount up to: Rs 5,000 / FOC Accessories up to: Rs 6,095

Exchange Bonus: Rs 10,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus: Rs 9,000

Honda Customer Loyalty bonus: Rs 5,000

Corporate Discount: Rs 4,000

Honda Amaze – July 2021 Discounts and Offers

The Honda Amaze is one of the oldest models in Honda’s lineup. Since the second(current)-generation model was launch in 2018, it has not received a major update, apart from a few features being added. However, in a market that prefers SUVs, and demand for subcompact sedans seeing a downturn, the Amaze now competes in a very small segment, consisting of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor and the Hyundai Aura. In July 2021, Honda is offering a massive amount of benefits on the Amaze worth up to Rs 57,243, limited to the petrol model. The massive discount is particularly offered on the Amaze S Manual petrol model. The detailed break-up list is below:

For Amaze VMT & VXMT Petrol

Cash Discount up to: Rs 5,000 / FOC Accessories up to: Rs 5,998

Exchange Bonus: Rs 10,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus: Rs 9,000

Honda Customer Loyalty bonus: Rs 5,000

Corporate Discount: Rs 4,000

For Amaze SMT Petrol

Cash Discount up to: Rs 20,000 / FOC Accessories up to: Rs 24,243

Exchange Bonus: Rs 15,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus: Rs 9,000

Honda Customer Loyalty bonus: Rs 5,000

Corporate Discount: Rs 4,000

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.