JSW Motors, Tata Elxsi launch Pune R&D centre

JSW Motors has collaborated with Tata Elxsi to establish the JNEXT JSW NextGen Technology Center in Pune.

JSW Motors has partnered with Tata Elxsi to set up a new research and development hub in Pune, ahead of the brand launching its all-new passenger vehicle line-up in India. The facility, branded JNEXT JSW NextGen Technology Center, will focus on engineering next-generation platforms for new energy passenger vehicles, with an emphasis on digital architecture and intelligent mobility solutions, according to the announcement.

As part of the collaboration, Tata Elxsi will spearhead the development of a connected vehicle platform along with a unified customer experience application for JSW Motors’ upcoming portfolio. The mandate spans the full lifecycle that includes from concept and system integration to production deployment and aftersales support.

The partnership will leverage a suite of advanced digital technologies, including over-the-air update frameworks, cloud-based platforms and digital twin systems. It will also incorporate machine learning-led analytics, cybersecurity solutions and 5G-enabled architectures to enhance vehicle diagnostics, enable predictive maintenance and optimise performance in real time.

Ranjan Nayak, CEO of JSW Motors, said Tata Elxsi’s engineering expertise will help compress development cycles while strengthening localisation efforts across vehicle platforms. The Pune hub is expected to play a central role in shaping JSW Motors’ future-ready product pipeline.