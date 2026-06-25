JSW MG eyes plug-in hybrid play with new SUV

July 16 preview to mark entry into another new-energy segment for the brand; upcoming SUV likely to slot between Hector and Majestor.

JSW MG Motor India is set to preview its plug-in hybrid technology on July 16, marking the company’s entry into another new-energy vehicle segment as it looks to strengthen its product portfolio in India. Sources told Financial Express that the company will showcase plug-in hybrid tech highlighting its benefits, with an all-new SUV expected to be launched later this year. The company currently sells petrol, diesel and pure electric vehicles in India and is now hinting at its imminent entry into the plug-in hybrid segment.

Wuling Starlight Platform

According to sources, the upcoming model is likely to be based on the Wuling Starlight SUV sold in China and Indonesia. The three-row SUV is expected to rival models such as the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 in India.

Globally, the SUV is offered with petrol, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains. MG is expected to preview the plug-in hybrid and electric versions in India, with sales likely to commence later in 2026.

The new model is expected to refresh JSW MG Motor India’s mass-market SUV portfolio while helping the company regain momentum in the increasingly competitive utility vehicle segment. The model will most likely sit above the Hector and below the Majestor.

The move also comes as MG’s early lead in India’s electric passenger vehicle market comes under pressure from Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

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Losing Ground

According to VAHAN data, Tata Motors increased its electric PV market share to 38.9% in May 2026 from 34.5% a year earlier, while Mahindra & Mahindra improved its share to 23.3% from 21.4%. MG’s share, however, declined to 18.8% from 31.2%, despite its registrations rising to 4,950 units from 4,593 units. The overall electric PV market expanded 79% year-on-year to 26,373 units, resulting in a decline in MG’s relative market position.

The trend continued during January-May 2026. Tata retained the top spot with a 38.3% market share, followed by Mahindra at 22%. MG’s share fell to 21.9% from 32.8%, although its registrations increased to 25,485 units from 22,158 units, highlighting the growing competitive intensity in India’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.

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Co-incidentally, JSW motors which is readying debut of its all-new and yet unnamed vehicle brand for India, is also expected to start its innings with plug-in hybrid powertrain equipped SUV.