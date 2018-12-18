John Deere’s smallest tractor 3028 EN unveiled: New features to help farming and other applications

John Deere has unveiled its smallest tractor for the Indian market. The new model that goes by the name 3028 EN has been introduced today at the company's production facility in Pune. The launch of the 28 hp John Deere 3028 EN also commemorates the 20th year anniversary of the company in India. Furthermore, John Deere achieved the production milestone of 1 lakh units tractors this month out of which 70,000 units are meant for the domestic market while 24,000 units have been exported to other countries. The company said that its Pune production facility has a capacity of 1.32 lakh units. When the company started its joint venture with L&T during its initial years in India two decades back, the production capacity was 30,000 units.

John Deere sells its tractors in India through a total of 525 dealers and 1000 touch points that are located across the length and breadth of the country. With the launch of the new John Deere 3028 EN, the company now retails tractors ranging from 28 hp to 120 hp in India. All thanks to multiple models and varied specifications due to different operations, the company currently offers a total of close to 900 variants of its tractors in India. John Deere offers a five-year standard warranty on its tractors along with a five-year warranty for the clutch too.

The price of the newly unveiled John Deere 3028 EN has not been disclosed at the moment as the company is yet to finalize the figures. The manufacturer says that the new 3028 EN is a specialized offering that targets a particular set of an audience as it gets some special features. At the launch of the John Deere 3028 EN, the company said that it has introduced multiple technologies in tractors in India for the first time like wet clutch, oil immersed disc brakes, power steering and more. At the event, the company also showcased technologies like JD Link, GPS based seeding system and more that will be introduced in its tractors in near future.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!