John Deere India launches high HP tractor at Rs 65 lakh

Tractor manufacturer John Deere India launched its first 130 HP tractor manufactured in India for both the domestic market and exports to the US and Europe. This range of tractors is currently not produced in the country, and some companies import similar models into the Indian market. Priced at Rs 65 lakh, the 130 HP tractor targets the high-end market and is designed for heavy-duty, large-scale farming in states such as Punjab and Haryana. The company noted that it is creating this category in India and expects lower sales volumes, which they are comfortable with.

Mass-Market Growth

In addition, John Deere has decided to expand its offerings in the low-horsepower segment by introducing tractors under 50 HP to strengthen its presence in the mass market and grow market share. Last year, the company lost 95,000 tractors in sales (for the year ending November 2025) but continues to lead in the over 50 HP category in India.

India as a Global Hub

According to Rajesh Sinha, the managing director of John Deere India, Deere’s operations in India have become significant for the company’s global operations, contributing to manufacturing, research and development, engineering services, global IT, supply chain management, and road construction. In addition to tractors, the company also exports engines and drivetrains. Sinha said that 30% of production is exported to 110 countries. The company has surpassed the 1.4 million mark in engine production at its India plant, which manufactures engines up to 100 HP for global markets. Furthermore, approximately 140 component manufacturers supply parts to the parent company worldwide.

John Deere also launched a new range of digital, smart, and connected solutions in the Indian market. These systems are factory-fitted on new tractors and available in the aftermarket to upgrade older models. The new tractors will be smart, connected machines designed to help farmers produce more with fewer resources through precise crop care solutions.

John Deere India has the capacity to produce 140,000 tractors annually at its plants in Pune and Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. The company has also recently established an electronics system manufacturing facility in Pune, which houses the India Engineering Centre, Enterprise Technology Centre, Global IT Centre, and John Deere Finance.

