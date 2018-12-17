John Abraham birthday: From Maruti Gypsy to Yamaha R1 – Bollywood hotshot’s car & bike collection

We regularly bring our readers car and motorcycle collections of celebrities (admittedly, especially on their birthdays) and today's feature is similar on those lines but different on one big aspect - John Abraham is one true blue-blood motoring enthusiast. He celebrates his 46th birthday today, so we'd like to wish him through lining up his enviable car and bike collection for you to gawp at. The Bollywood hunk starred in the country's first 'bike movie' sharing the screen with the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa. The role was highly instrumental in promoting the concept of big bikes, which was only beginning to catch on in India back then.

Beginning with the big one - Nissan GTR Black Edition. The GTR has earned itself the moniker of 'Godzilla' for its reputation of destroying purpose-built supercar egos, especially if the car has seen some performance upgrades.

John Abraham is a brand ambassador for Nissan India. (Image: Dailyhunt)

Before bringing home the Black Edition GTR, Mr Abraham drove around in a Lamborghini Gallardo, which was replaced with the GTR. Powered by a 561 bhp V6, the GTR has power going to all four wheels and is capable of speeds of over 300 km/h. The monster shoots from 0-100 km/h in under 3 seconds!

John Abraham is a brand ambassador for Nissan India, which expressed gratitude through gifting him a Nissan Terrano. Based on Renault Duster, the Terrano makes a comfy and practical everyday car.

John's beloved Maruti Gypsy (Image: Dailyhunt)

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy isn't often a mark of a celebrity but it is that of a motoring enthusiast. John's petrol Gypsy can be seen across the suburbs and on the highways often.

John is a Bollywood star so he's got to have a long list of parties he must go to, for which one would like a luxury SUV. That is where the Audi Q7 comes in. The Q7 is a premium SUV that is powered by a 4.2-litre V8 with Audi’s signature Quattro system.

John with his Yamaha RD350 (Image: Dailyhunt)

Enough about his car, John Abraham is known more for his love for motorcycles and the good man still has the first bike he ever bought, a Yamaha RD350. Bought for Rs 17,000 back in the day, John will most likely never sell it out. He is also a brand ambassador for Yamaha in India.

Astride his Yamaha V-Max (Image: Cinegoers)

The other Yamaha in John Abraham’s collection is the R1, which was gifted to him by Yamaha Motor India when he was signed as their brand ambassador in India. The R1 needs no introduction - it does 0-100 km/h in under 3 seconds. 'Nuff said.

There is another extreme Yamaha in John's collection, the V-Max. Not many are seen in India, and it makes a brilliant poster boy. The V-Max boasts of attributes of a street bike and the design of a cruiser. The V-Max replaced John's beloved Suzuki Hayabusa moved out of his garage.