Jaguar Land Rover’s November retail sales in China jump 29%

Jaguar Land Rover's international retail sales declined 3.4% year-on-year to 46,542 units in November, despite strong performance in China and the US. The UK-based automaker's turnaround in China continued with it reporting double-digit sales growth for the fifth consecutive month.

JLR's sales rose 29% YoY in November in the world's most populous country. In addition, the company has reported its best November sales in the US, with sales rising 6% YoY to 12,472 units.

JLR's overall performance had suffered over the last two years due to weak global economic condition, US-China tariff war and Brexit uncertainty.

The company has attributed the sales decline of 10.8% in November in its home country to weak demand and lower incentives on select models. In Europe, sales fell 16.8% largely reflecting higher base due to tax changes in certain countries last year, the press release said.

Felix Brautigam, chief commercial officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said, “Against the backdrop of a downturn in the global automotive market, we were pleased to see our sales grow in the US and China. Despite the ongoing headwinds in China, we continue to see green shoots of recovery in our sales there.

The intensive work with our retailers in the region, combined with significant process and product improvements are starting to gain traction.” JLR's inventory in China has slipped to the lowest levels since 2017.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities have pointed out that JLR's product pipeline is dominated by Land Rover, with four out the five new product launches over the next two-three years coming from the SUV stable. Land Rover's contribution is already visible as its sales went up 5.5% YoY in November while Jaguar sales fell 23.1% yoy.

So far, weak JLR sales has been the primary factor behind the slide in Tata Motors' credit profile.

The rapid sales decline in China had led to Tata Motors posting its biggest loss of `3,679 crore in quarter-ended June. However, JLR has been outperforming its peers in China since July as challenges such as product quality issues, high inventory, high discounts and low dealer profitability have begun to ease, according to Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities report.